3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Junior footy match called off due to social media abuse in lead-up

1 hour ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Junior footy match called off due to social media abuse in lead-up

A junior football match was abandoned at the weekend due to concerns violence could erupt.

It comes after a series of expletive-laden threatening messages were posted on social media in the lead-up to the game.

Players from the Dingley Football Club posted a series of videos on TikTok aimed at their upcoming opponents from the Bentleigh Football Club.

Tom Elliott was left shocked by what he heard.

Press PLAY below to hear some of the audio (plus Tom’s reaction) 

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332