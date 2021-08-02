Junior footy match called off due to social media abuse in lead-up

A junior football match was abandoned at the weekend due to concerns violence could erupt.

It comes after a series of expletive-laden threatening messages were posted on social media in the lead-up to the game.

Players from the Dingley Football Club posted a series of videos on TikTok aimed at their upcoming opponents from the Bentleigh Football Club.

Tom Elliott was left shocked by what he heard.

