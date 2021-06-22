Seaford junior footballers devastated after heartless theft

Junior footballers in Seaford have been left devastated after cruel thieves snatched their gear.

The Seaford Junior Football Club under-14s team turned up to play their first game in weeks on Sunday, only to discover someone had stolen all their football jumpers and footballs.

Police believe the East Road clubrooms were burgled between Thursday and Sunday.

The stolen gear was brand new as is believed to be valued at about $5000, and much of it is useless to thieves, with the jumpers printed with ‘SJFC’.

Mark Davenport is the club president and told 3AW Breakfast some 50 footballs and three sets of 30 jumpers had been taken.

“We are pretty gutted, to be honest,” he said.

