Alex De Minaur has withdrawn from the Australian Open 2020

Australia’s highest ranked player has withdrawn from the Australian Open 2020.

Alex de Minaur is citing an abdominal injury as the reason for bowing out of the grand slam.

The 20-year-old is currently ranked number 1 in Australia and number 21 in the world.

Mr de Minaur had expressed concern over the injury after his ATP Cup campaign, which consisted of five matches in nine days.

Nick Kyrgios is now Australia’s highest ranked player in the Australian Open 2020.

Nick Kyrgios says it’s “shattering” that’ Alex DeMinaur is out of the #AusOpen and that he expected, DeMinaur to do “great things” at this years tournament. Kyrgios now Australia’s highest ranked male (#26) at this year’s Open. — Shane McInnes (@shanemcinnes) January 16, 2020



Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty