Alex De Minaur has withdrawn from the Australian Open 2020

5 hours ago
3AW News

Australia’s highest ranked player has withdrawn from the Australian Open 2020.

Alex de Minaur is citing an abdominal injury as the reason for bowing out of the grand slam.

The 20-year-old is currently ranked number 1 in Australia and number 21 in the world.

Mr de Minaur had expressed concern over the injury after his ATP Cup campaign, which consisted of five matches in nine days.

Nick Kyrgios is now Australia’s highest ranked player in the Australian Open 2020.


Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty

