JUST IN: Julie Bishop announces her retirement from politics

Former Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has quit.

In parliament this afternoon Ms Bishop announced she is quitting politics and will not re-contest her WA seat of Curtin at the next election.

After 20 years, the long-serving deputy Liberal leader leaves parliament as the government’s most experienced and high-profile woman.

She was Australia’s first ever female foreign minister.

“It has been an immense honour to be the longest serving Member for Curtin and also to be the deputy leader of the Liberal Party, the first female to hold the role for 11 years, over half my entire political career,” she told the Parliament.

“I am also proud of the fact that I am the first woman to contest a leadership ballot of the Liberal Party in its 75-year history.”

Ms Bishop’s retirement has been expected since she was defeated in the leadership ballot and moved to the backbench, when Malcolm Turnbull was ousted as leader.

Thank you @JulieBishopMP for your service to our nation and our Party and, above all, your friendship over so many years. You have been our finest Foreign Minister – eloquent, elegant and always courageous advancing our national interest in these challenging times. — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) February 21, 2019

Photo: AAP: Ms Bishop in parliament today