Just in: Saturated fats aren’t THAT bad — sometimes…

Global researchers have taken aim at World Health Organisation draft guidelines that recommend people cut back on saturated fats.

Research published in the BMJ this week says saturated fats are not universally harmful, and are low on the list of foods people should avoid.

Australian dietary guru Rosemary Stanton told 3AW Breakfast the advice makes sense to her.

“I think what’s been said is that instead of looking individual little nutrients, look at the food — look at the whole food,” she told Kate and Quarters.

“The food that a fat comes in is actually quite important.

“For example, if you look at the fat in things like yoghurt and cheese, which are fermented foods, they have saturated fat in them, but in the context of the yoghurt and cheese in the fermentation process, that saturated fat is not going to be same as if you go out and eat a who stack of chips and chocolate and junk food.”

