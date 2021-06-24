3AW
‘Just not good enough’: Triple-zero call system crashes could be deadly

4 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for ‘Just not good enough’: Triple-zero call system crashes could be deadly

Victoria’s triple-zero call system continues to be plagued by frequent failures and crashes, despite an audit which found outages could, in the worst case scenario, result in 18 deaths a day.

There have been several small upgrades to the system, which is run by the Emergency Services Telecommunication Authority, since the 2018 audit, but operators say system crashes are still happening frequently.

Victorian Ambulance Union secretary Danny Hill says the failures put enormous stress on emergency dispatchers.

“Could you imagine if you’re dealing with a life or death situation trying to dispatch at an ambulance … and your computer crashes?,” he asked Dee Dee.

“It’s just not good enough.”

Mr Hill says the system is ageing, and a better back up is urgently needed.

“The back up system is literally a manual pen and paper,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear Mr Hill’s thoughts on the system

