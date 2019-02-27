‘Just pay us better’: Uber’s new tipping function under fire

Uber has been accused of passing the buck with the introduction of a new tipping function on their apps.

Passengers and UberEats customers are now being asked whether they would like tip their driver after their trip or food delivery.

Ross and John saw Uber tipping in action during a recent US tour and found it had a negative impact on service and driver wages.

The Ride-share Drivers Association of Australian, which was kept in the dark about the move, concurred.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

“It’s the first I’ve heard of it,” he said.

“It’s one out of the blue for us.

“If these companies were paying sustainable rates to drivers, you’d find it wouldn’t be an issue.

“I believe that’s how it happens overseas, and from what I’ve seen … it creates a lot of problems.”