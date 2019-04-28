‘Just ridiculous’: Apparent glitch causes long immigration delays into Melbourne

There are major delays for passengers getting through customs at Melbourne Airport this morning.

A computer glitch appears to be to blame, with arrivals having to be processed manually.

One passenger, Elena, told Ross and John it’s causing long delays.

“I’ve been in immigration at Tullamarine for about half an hour and I have only moved about two metres,” Elena said on 3AW Breakfast.

“It seems as if all the e-machines have gone down, so they have to manually process everyone.

“About four planes have landed, I reckon there’s 500-600 people here.

“It’s just ridiculous.”

