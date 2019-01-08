‘Just shy of unconsciousness’: Armadale driver’s shocking mid-afternoon breath-test

A woman has returned a blood alcohol reading of more than seven times the legal limit following a collision in Armadale.

The woman is believed to have hit another vehicle while doing a three point turn at a car park on Denbigh Road in Armadale about 4.40pm yesterday.

Police intercepted her vehicle a short distance away.

That’s where she allegedly returned a breath test reading of 0.361, a level that the department of health says is just shy of unconsciousness.

The driver had her licence suspended, her car impounded for 30 days, and is expected to be charged on summons drink driving and leaving the scene of an accident.