Kangaroo horror: A roo rescuer details her hellish day

A local wildlife rescue volunteer was called to attend nine injured kangaroos and joeys in just one day.

Most of the kangaroos had to be euthanised.

Krysti Severi, a volunteer with Rescue Rehabilitate Release in the Mernda area, told 3AW Breakfast about being called by police to rescue a joey whose mother was put down.

Ms Severi says most of the kangaroos were hit by cars and associates the rise in kangaroos on roads to residential development.

“We’re building on top of wildlife areas that used to be paddocks and gorges, whereas now we are just putting a house on top of every spare block of land we can find,” Ms Severi told Ross and John.

“Our wildlife are running out of room. They get built in these little pockets and they’ve got nowhere to go.”

