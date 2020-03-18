Karen Inge: How what you eat can strengthen your immune system

Amidst the coronavirus panic, dietitian Karen Inge says food can play a role in ensuring your body can fight off disease.

While no food is a miracle cure, Karen said eating the right diet can ensure your immune system is functioning optimally.

“I think before people rush out and buy all the supplements it’s really important to focus on food,” Karen told 3AW’s Dee Dee.

“There’s a bit of myth about how you can boost your immune system and that kind of thing, but what your nutrition can do is actually make sure that everything about your immune system is working as well as it can.

“It’s a time now for healthy eating for everyone really, to maximise our chances of looking after our immune system.

“Certainly there are no negatives in eating certain foods that we know help immunity.”

Some foods that can help your immune system function at its best:

Oily fish like salmon, sardines and tuna (canned or fresh)

Berries

Kiwi fruit

Citrus

Green tea

Shitake mushrooms

