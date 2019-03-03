Karl Stefanovic still in the mix for gold Logie

He mightn’t wake up with The Today Show any more, but Karl Stefanovic could still take home Australian TV’s biggest gong for his role on the show.

“Karl Stefanovic no longer wakes up with Today,” Entertainment reporter Peter Ford told Ross and John.

“But he did wake up with the chance to win a couple of Logies.

“He’s a chance to win the Logie for Best Presenter and also the Gold Logie!”

“That’d be hilarious!” Ross said.

“He does have a fan base don’t mistake that, and they might say you know what we’re going to make this happen,” Pete said.

“I have a funny feeling, this is one to watch, just for a sense of fun and ‘up yours’.”

The Logies list of suggestions for official nominations has been released today.