Kate Stevenson and Denis Walter are exploring WA’s magnificent East Kimberley region.

Today they spent the day checking out El Questro, a 700,000-acre property full of beautiful, diverse terrain.

If you like what you see, it’ll soon be easier than ever to access with direct flights running from Melbourne and Kununurra from May!

Press PLAY below to check out what Kate and Denis got up to — Scroll down for photos!