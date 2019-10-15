Kate & Denis in the Kimberley: Day 3

Kate Stevenson and Denis Walter are in WA exploring all the magnificent East Kimberley region has to offer.

Yesterday Kate spent the morning taking in the world heritage listed Bungle Bungle Range by helicopter.

Then, Kate was joined by Denis and they checked out rum distillery, Hoochery, and learnt about the local Aboriginal culture at Waringarri Aboriginal Arts.

Press PLAY below to see their day for yourself!

If you like what you see, keep an eye out for direct Melbourne to Kununurra flights, which begin in May!