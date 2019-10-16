Kate & Denis in the Kimberley: Day 4 — Ord River and pink diamonds

Kate Stevenson and Denis Walter are in the Kimberley, lapping up everything Kununurra and the surrounding region has to offer, thanks to Tourism WA.

Today, Kate visited Kimberley Fine Diamonds, where she saw some of the rare pink diamonds which are found almost exclusively in this region.

Denis jumped on a Triple J Tours cruise on the Ord River, where he took in the gorgeous natural sites and watched another exquisite sunset.

Press PLAY below to check it out for yourself!

If you want to see the East Kimberley up close and personal it’s about to get a whole lot easier with direct flights from Melbourne to Kununurra beginning in May.