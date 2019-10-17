Kate & Denis in the Kimberley: Day 5 — Lake Argyle

Kate Stevenson and Denis Walter are in WA’s East Kimberley region exploring this corner of Australia, thanks to Tourism WA.

Today they each did a cruise on the stunning Lake Argyle, which is more than 20 times the size of Sydney Harbour!

Kate got up close and personal with some incredible wildlife, while Denis watched yet another picture perfect sunset on the lake.

It’ll soon be easier than ever to get to the East Kimberley, with direct Melbourne to Kununurra flights beginning in May.

Go see it for yourself!