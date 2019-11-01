Kate Stevenson & Denis Walter’s guide to the East Kimberley

When most people think of the Kimberley, they think of Broome, but there’s so much more to discover in the region.

Kate Stevenson and Denis Walter spent a week exploring WA’s East Kimberley area, which has to be seen to be believed!

There’s a breathtaking, unspoiled surprise around every corner, and it’s now easier than ever to get there, with direct Melbourne to Kununurra flights beginning in May.

This is Kate Stevenson and Denis Walter’s guide to the best the region has to offer!

EAT & DRINK

PumpHouse Restaurant

Enjoy a beautiful sunset dinner overlooking Lake Kununurra at the PumpHouse Restaurant.

If you’re lucky you might even spot Luigi, the Kimberley’s only pizza-eating crocodile!

Hoochery Distillery

Enjoy a tasting paddle of award-winning rum at Hoochery Distillery.

While you’re there, pick up something delicious to take home (Kate suggests the Cane Royale Chocolate and Coffee Rum Liqueur!).

SEE & DO

El Questro

Kate spent a full day exploring El Questro, a 700,000-acre wilderness park, and she could easily have spent a week there!

Take a guided 4WD bush culture, history and nature tour and learn about the landscape and Australian Indigenous people’s use of bush plants for food, medicine and even weapons.

While you’re there, make sure to take a dip at Zebedee Springs — natural thermal pools set among an oasis of Livistona palms — and take in the sunset from one of El Questro’s many lookouts (with drinks and cheese, of course!).

Waringarri Aboriginal Arts

Kate and Denis learnt about the history and culture of the Miriwoong people at Warringarri Aboriginal Arts, the Kimberley’s first wholly indigenous owned arts centre.

There they met some local painters, printmakers, wood carvers, boab engravers, sculptures and textile artists, and enjoyed an evening of bush tucker and traditional music.

Lake Argyle

For an unforgettable experience, travel by Kimberley Air Tours seaplane to Australia’s largest freshwater lake — Lake Argyle.

Once you’re there, you’ll learn about the natural history and development of the lake, and get up close and personal with rock wallabies, crocodiles, catfish, spitting archer fish, and, a plethora of bird life + of course, jump in for a dip!

Kate cruised Lake Argyle with the expert Greg from Lake Argyle Cruises, while Denis recommends the stunning sunset tour on Lake Argyle Resort’s Kimberly Durack.

Bungle Bungle Range

The Bungle Bungle Range has to be seen to be believed. Set in Purnululu National Park, it’s one of the most fascinating geological landmarks you’ll see ANYWHERE. Fly over the beehive-like mounds which were formed 350 million years ago.

To get a true sense of the massive scale of the Bungle Bungle Range, you have to view it from the air! Kate and Denis flew over them in a Helispirit helicopter (make sure you opt to have the doors off!).

Ord River

Denis checked out the beautiful Ord River with a Triple J Tours cruise.

The tour, which covers 110 kilometres, is Australia’s longest daily river cruise.

Your expert skipper will navigate you through beautiful gorges which are inaccessible to most, and, if you want to take a dip, there’s plenty of time for that too!

SHOP

Kimberley Fine Diamonds

The Kimberley is famous for its rare and highly sought after pink Argyle diamonds, which are found exclusively in the area.

Kate checked out Kimberley Fine Diamonds, where two on-site jewellers can work these precious gems into any design you can dream up!