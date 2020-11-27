Kate reviews: A Bellarine Peninsula gem + the drink that’s bound to be all the rage this summer

RICHE –
We know Bridge Road is quieter than it used to be, but Riche is hoping to change all that. Riché is a creative, Asian-inspired eatery hoping to become Melbourne’s next destination cafe. You’ll get your typical brunch fare like chilli scramble or corn and zucchini fritters, but look out for Thai and Chinese influences in dishes like ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ – steamed barramundi fillet with ginger and Asian greens, soy sauce, Shaoxing wine and sesame oil. riche3121.com.au
PIER STREET –
We’re all hoping to get away over summer, and I for one am hanging to get down to the Bellarine. You’re in for a treat if you do too, with Portarlington’s newest gem – Pier Street. With great food and wine plus waterfront views, Pier Street promises inner city dining quality with unpretentious Bellarine hospitality. Of course there’s great local produce – from Portarlington’s famous mussels to local wine, cheese and steak. With Richmond’s well-regarded Noir already under their belt, owners Peter Roddy and Ebony Vagg are bound to be on a winner here! pierstreet.com.au
HONEYSUCKLE DISTILLERY –
Well, we’ve certainly learned that hard seltzers are bound to be all the rage this summer and launching just in time for the heat and parties is the range from Australian-owned Honeysuckle Distillery. They’re producing alcoholic soda-based drinks with all-natural flavours right here in Victoria. Start with their “Hard Sodas”, in Natural Lime or Natural Berry flavours with just 91 calories per can and 2g of sugar. Then, move onto their Spritzes – a Paradise Gin Spritz, Splendid Gin Citrus or Tropical Vodka Crush. They’re cocktail-inspired drinks blend an alcoholic soda base with different flavour pairings – think blood orange and cinnamon, mango and coconut, or my favourite – twisted yuzu. honeysuckledistillers.com.au
BAR ROMANEE –
And worth reporting that I finally got into the long awaited Bar Romanee in Yarraville, and it is a cracker. With classy decor, and terrific service, this is a classic bistro experience with modern Australian flair. Chef Emma Quayle is sending out stunning modern dishes, like citrus-cured ocean trout with beetroot and horseradish yoghurt; and house-made parpadelle with asparagus and soft herbs. Highly recommend! barromanee.com