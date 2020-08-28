Kate Stevenson’s foodie Father’s Day gift ideas

Right, no excuses, if you can’t find anything here, Dad’s not getting anything!

RIPPONLEA FOOD AND WINE – Ripponlea Food & Wine have curated three different Father’s Day hamper boxes for two, so one is sure to be a winner with your old man. You’ll also get a personalised Father’s Day card, a menu card for place settings, and heating instructions. Choose between a Shanks & Shiraz; Pasta; or Seafood box.

All boxes are available to order for pick up or delivery on Sunday, 6 September via mryum.com/rfwOrder online.

MAHA GO – The man behind Providoor, Shane Delia, has come up with an epic Father’s Day lunch from Maha Go. I could list everyone on offer, but there’d be no room for other venues, so just know it includes caviar, truffle, prawns, salmon, a whole roasted chicken … and you can order with or without booze. Click on Maha Go at www.providoor.com.au

PALERMO, SAN TELMO, ASADO – Argentinian institutions Palermo, Asado and San Telmo have promised Dad a feast worthy of a gaucho. They each have their own offering, from Asado it’s small bite picadas, Squid Escabeche, Spanish omelette; smoked beef ribs, charred vegetable, salad, and a Dulce de Leche tarte to finish. See all the options at their individual websites.

CHIN CHIN – ‘Who’s Your Daddy?, Chin Chin is asking this Father’s Day. Whoever he is, he won’t be hungry. They’re offering up a “Make Me Feed Me” pack for Dad that boasts Chin Chin favourites including roasted chicken wings, turmeric & garlic roasted prawns shiso salad, smoked brisket, sides of roasted eggplant, roasted pumpkin, cucumbers and hot apple pie for dessert. It’s available to preorder for $75 per person HERE.

HAWKER HALL – Sister restaurant Hawker Hall is offering up a Duck and Dumpling banquet, jam-packed with saucy dumplings and duck dishes that’s have had all the hard work done so all you have to do is finish it off at home. He’ll get potstickers, shitake mushroom & garlic chive dumplings, prawn & ginger wontons, pork & chive wontons, stir fry Singapore noodles, Peking style roast duck and two fruit with coconut jelly for dessert. It’s priced at $55 per person, pre-order from: www.hawkerhall.com.au/whats- on/duck-and-dumplings-fathers- day

CAROLINA GROUP – Making Melburnians an offer they can’t refuse, Carolina Group (Bar Carolina, Il Bacaro, Marameo, Tetto di Carolina) are celebrating Father’s Day with a feast of Italian-American and Sicilian dishes, celebrating famed film, The Godfather.

It’s easy enough to watch the film on a streaming service right now, and Dad can do that all while indulging in the same plates as the ascendant Godfather Michael Corleone himself! It’s a very fun idea, The Don box will feed two ($180); or La Famiglia Corleone will allow for four hungry diners. Order at: www.carolinagroup.store

PENTOLINA – Pentolina has designed a special Father’s Day edition of their popular Iso-Tray, crammed full of pasta, pork and other Italian treats. They’re designed for two people and will set you back $130, but that includes free delivery within 25km of the city! Expect two unique dishes from head chef Gabriele Olivieri’s home region of Emilia-Romagna – strozzapreti Romagnoli (hand-rolled “strangled priest” pasta) with black tiger prawn napoli, cuttlefish, clams and fresh peas; and cascione Romagnolo (tomato graté & burrata filled piadina). Order via Thursday 3rd September to ensure delivery the day before Father’s Day – www.pentolina.com.au

PORK FARM TO PLATE – If you want to “feed the man meat” then Salt Kitchen Charcuterie and Western Plains Pork’s new website “Pork Farm to Plate” has the Father’s Day hamper for you. It’s got New York Brisket; Maple Cured Streaky Bacon; Confit Pork Belly; Smoked Bratwurst Sausages, Sriracha hot sauce and more. I love the stuff these guys produce, this will be a cracker! porkfarmtoplate.com

COOKES FOOD – Cookes Food are an extremely well-regarded catering company who have had to pivot during lockdown, and they’ve come up with three brilliant ideas for you to treat dad. For the meat-loving dad? How about a BBQ Box with marinated rib eye, Donati’s sausages, onion jam, cornbread, Tiramisu, Pyren Vineyard Shiraz, and more? For the cheese lover? There’s a cheese tasting box with two premium 375ml bottles of France Soir wine; selection of cheese including Delice de Bourogne, Fourme D’ambert and comté, alongside fresh pear, fruit crostini, homemade lavosh and walnuts. And for a fatherly feast, the the Greek box featuring slow roasted lamb shoulder, smoked yoghurt and mint, classic Greek salad with fetta and vinaigrette, roasted rosemary and garlic potatoes, wood fired flat bread and their famous baklava ice cream. Head to cookesfood.com.au to place your order.

MISTER BIANCO – Joe Vargetto has gone over and above for Father’s Day. His Mister Bianco Father’s Day Meal Boxes also come with a gift hamper, just for Dad! You can order them for two, four or six people. The meal boxes include antipasto, meatballs, calamari salad and cous cous, Sicilian prawn cocktail, Focaccia, lasagna, beef cheeks, baked potatoes and dessert. PLUS – there’s a gift hamper with wine, cheese, pasta, pasta sauce, crackers and a pair of Aquila socks for pop. italianjob. hungryhungry.com/ theitalianjobhomedelivery/menu

ISHIZUKA – Does Dad love Japanese? Well stunning CBD kaiseki restaurant Ishizuka has come up with a luxury, two-layer Bento Box featuring highest quality Australian and Japanese produce. Layer one boasts fresh sashimi, sushi and pickles; and the second has premium wagyu, truffle and foie gras pie; plus dad can finish up with three Japanese-inspired puddings. Pick up at the restaurant or delivery within 14kms. ishizuka.com.au/

RUSTICA SOURDOUGH – Breakfast in bed for Dad? Rustica Sourdough will help him start the day with freshly baked goods with the Father’s Day Breakfast Box. We’re talking bagels, casalinga sourdough, six eggs, kaiserfleisch (thick-cut bacon), chorizo, avocado, house-made chutney, croissants, donuts and First Love Coffee. Plus, you can add in Prosecco or a Bloody Mary for decadent Dads, or skip breaky and go for the Father’s Day Grazing Box or Father’s Day Pastry Box. All the details at: rusticasourdough.com. au

DAUGHER IN LAW – Spice it up for dad, with an ‘unauthentic’ Father’s Day Indian set menu from one of my city faves. It all kicks off with popular street food dishes papadi chaat and Colonel Tso’s cauliflower, followed by tandoori chicken and lamb ribs from the tandoor, wraps up with a short rib korma and Jessi Singh’s famous ‘unauthentic’ butter chicken, served with rice, raita and two naan. It’ll come ready to heat and eat, and dad will get a one-litre growler of Stone and Wood’s Pacific Ale to wash it down with. Delivery is free within 7km of the restaurant, and $15 for up to 20km. Bookings: email goodtimes@daughterinlaw.com.au