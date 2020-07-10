Kate Stevenson’s top Melbourne restaurants for takeaway during lockdown #2

Okay, here we go again. So many Melbourne venues hit for six by this week‘s return to Stage Three restrictions, but many of them ready to go with their takeaway options. Here are some of them.

ALBERT PARK HOTEL – set to open just before the pandemic hit, the brand new Albert Park Hotel was ready to reveal its modern Chinese restaurant Happy Valley. You can still order their flavour-packed favourites takeaway, like prawn toast, Peking duck pancakes, sweet and sour pork, XO pippies, or the fancy-sounding crispy Eugowra quail with Szechuan pepper salt. www. thealbertpark.com.au

AMARU AT HOME – Now is the perfect time to try some of Melbourne’s more celebrated restaurants, you get to try fine dining at a fraction of the cost. Armadale’s Amaru is offering up “Amaru at Home” , a 4 course tasting menu for either two or three people prepared by their chefs and finished by you at home. Enjoy some of their favourite dishes from the Sensory Tasting Menu, like Shark Bay Scallop with Tokyo Turnip and Apple Marigold; and Wagyu Beef Caramel. www.amarumelbourne.com.au

PROVIDOOR – Shane Delia’s brainchild offering pick up and deliver for Melbourne hospitality stalwarts like Maha, Supernormal, Gingerboy, Estelle, Tipo 00, Cumulus, Movida, Sunda, Flower Drum, and more. See the full list at providoor.com.au

LEE HO FOOK – Speaking of fabulous Chinese food, Lee Ho Fook offers up some of the best. They’ve got a brilliant selection available for pick up or delivery via their website, with stupendous sounding dishes like Goolwa pippies with XO sauce & Chinese donuts; Char siu glazed pork belly with garlic cucumber, ginger shallot relish & bao; and Cumin-spiced lamb ribs with garlic sesame sauce, eggplant relish, roasted chilli paste and flatbread. leehofook.com.au/

KING AND GODFREE – Victoria’s oldest licensed grocer will remain open for takeaway and delivery to over 90 suburbs across Melbourne. Stock up on all the essential pantry items, as well as fresh produce, a range of Italian meats and cheeses, and ready to eat meals prepared by Executive Chef Matteo Toffano. Delivery is free for orders over $50, order by midnight for next day delivery. kingandgodfree.com/product- category/meals/

BABAJAN – local fave, Carlton North’s Babajan will continue to trade takeaway coffee, Turkish pastries, salads and other goodies. Delivery is also available, so goodies like Moussaka and and family boreks could find their way to you! babajan.com. au

COOKES FOOD – Well, they’re ready to pivot again, premier catering and events company Cookes Food will still continue their Friday Night Roast offering, an extended takeaway menu, and produce boxes like the ‘Cookes Essentials’ with burrata, prosciutto, marinated vegetables, basil pesto and more. www.cookesfood. com.au