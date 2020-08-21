Kate’s top Melbourne restaurants for takeaway during lockdown #2

Okay, here we go again. So many Melbourne venues hit for six by the return to lockdown, but many of them ready to go with their takeaway options. Here are some of them.

PINCHY’S – From this week, Pinchy’s Champagne & Lobster Bar is hitting the road with Chef Pierre Khodja, bringing back Australia’s biggest lobster roll and taking its sustainable seafood from Maine on a round-trip of Melbourne. They’ll pop up on Fridays and Saturdays in Camberwell, then Bentleigh, Mornington, Windsor and Yarraville. You’ll need to pre-order your tucker, with options like:

Australia’s biggest lobster roll – a buttered foot-long bun filled with Maine lobster, mayo, chives & lemon ($40); Pinchy’s classic lobster roll with burnt lemon ($22); Crab tacos ($7) and Truffle fries with white truffle aioli ($10). More details at: www.pinchys.co/

FONDATA 1872 – this local fave in Kangaroo Ground is offering terrific looking heat-at-home meals, including a special Father’s Day set menu that boasts an antipasto platter, slow-cooked short rib with sides, house-made casarecce pasta with pork, tomato & olive, and blood orange pudding. They also have kids menus available, you just need to order before Thursday 6pm for home delivery on Saturdays up to 20kms from the restaurant. All the details via: shop.fondata1872.com

CO-LAB PANTRY – Co-Lab Pantry launched during lockdown tol help great restaurants, cafes, wine bars and producers sell their pantry products, meals and wines – bringing lots of great venues together in one place. They’ve launched three Father’s Day sets, priced from $40 to $100. The Classic features Entrecôte’s secret herb butter sauce, The Everleigh’s Old Fashioned Cocktail and Hazelnut Chocolate by Hunted + Gathered; while the more schmancy “Cultured” set gets him Gewurzhaus’ Melbourne Coffee Meat Rub, Fancy Hank’s Original BBQ Sauce, Piccolina’s Salted Caramel Popcorn, Coffee Beans from Market Lane, Dark Organic Chocolate from Hunted + Gathered, Meatsmith’s Fermented Chilli and Baia Di Vino’s Old Fashioned Cocktail. Oh my! Check them all out at colabpantry.com.au/

WOODMAN ESTATE – You will have heard about Woodman Estate’s luxury accommodation, restaurant and high teas on the Mornington Peninsula via the Breakfast program, well now they have launched an at-home range. You can even enjoy their Signature High Tea at Home (for 2), including preserves, finger sandwiches, scones and Estate made wine – complete with signature 3 Tier Cake Stand. Or, try a nice, romantic “Dinner at Home” a complete three course meal – think estate-made cauliflower soup, slow-cooked Gippsland Lamb shoulder with roast veg, and apple and rhubarb filo pies, with a bottle of Woodman Estate Pinot Noir. Check all their options at – woodmanestate.com

ORIENTAL TEAHOUSE – David Zhou’s Oriental Teahouse is bringing out a range of cook-at-home dumpling care packages for Father’s Day, but you’ll need to pre-order to get them in time. There’s Iso boxes for single dads or both the folks, and include a range of dumplings, homemade chilli oil, a traditional steamer basket with cooking instructions, and beer! See the range at: mryum.com/ orientalteahouse

BYRDI – Over at Melbourne Central, a number of food and drink retailers are still churning out their wares through lockdown, including brilliant cocktail bar, BYRDI. These guys are offering a takeaway and delivery cocktail service within 10km of Melbourne CBD, bringing you bottled cocktails inspired by native and seasonal ingredients, like the Lamington with Australian sugarcane spirit, cocoa butter, coconut oil and raspberry vermouth. Yum! Head to: byrdishop.com.au

CANNOLERIA – Cannoleria is known for its delectable cannoli and creative flavours and, this Father’s Day, they’ve pulled out all the stops with a Negroni cannoli using Four Pillars Orange Marmalade – and you can match it to dad’s love of DIY. The Campari infused ricotta has a swirl of Four Pillars Orange Marmalade and orange zest, the Cannoleria Father’s Day Kit includes a piping bag of the Negroni ricotta, 6 large cannoli shells or 12 mini shells, orange zest and icing sugar and is available for pick up and delivery within 15km of each store (South Melbourne Market; Preston Market; and Watergardens Shopping Centre). www.cannoleriabythatsamore. com.au

ISH – This great, modern Indian restaurant in the heart of Fitzroy burst onto the scene to much praise. Now, in lockdown, you’ll find their ready-to-eat curries in a range of independent supermarkets across Melbourne, but they’re also doing same day pick up and next day delivery lovely hot meals (or vacuum packed curries), including some great value set menus. And don’t miss some of their fabulous new snacks like the Masala Fried Chicken Pav (Roll), or their Seekh Kebab Sausage Rolls. ishrestaurant.com.au

CUMULUS INC – Cumulus is doing a great value “finish-at-home” feast on weekends. The Family Table Menu is an ode to their classics – their most comforting and familiar dishes, changing weekly, so it could include Tuna tartare, goat’s curd & crushed green peas, Chianti braised beef cheeks, hand-made ricotta gnocchi & Pecorino, and Valrhona chocolate, with hazelnut & coffee cream. It’s just $49 per person, pick up from them at Flinders Lane. cutlerandco.com. au/athome

BIANCHET WINERY – Just as Paul Cooper – chef and owner of Yarra Valley’s Bianchet Winery restaurant – gave the Chirnside Park venue a renovation and new menu direction, he had to close the dining room due to the increasing restrictions. Enter Bianchet Providore, where he sells veg from his own kitchen garden and stocks local producers like Yarra Valley truffles, Kennedy & Wilson Chocolate and Yarra Valley Gin Pig. Plus he’s launched Yarra Valley Ketchup, sauces that go perfectly with the Providore’s pithiviers. bianchetwinery. com.au/

THAT’S AMORE – Well, Father’s Day in Melbourne is not going to be what we had hoped, but that doesn’t mean we can’t treat dad with the perfect gift. That’s Amore Cheese has launched two hampers especially for Father’s Day. The Auguri Papa hamper has Peroni Gran Riserva, cheeses, lavosh, Truffle-infused aioli, Cacciatore salame and sun-dried tomato; or the Iso Dad Hamper boasts Montepulciano wine, cheese, organic chocolate, Four Pillars Negroni Marmalade, coffee and beautiful extra virgin olive oil. They can be delivered Father’s Day weekend, and that’s free for orders over $40 within 15kms of Thomastown. thatsamoredelivery.com.au

JACK RABBIT – Just launched on the Bellarine Peninsula, Jack Rabbit at Home. Enjoy the culinary delights of iconic Jack Rabbit Restaurant in the comfort of home with a changing weekly line-up, and optional matched wines. Customise your own multi-course meal and the Jack Rabbit team will bundle it together complete with instructions on how to plate it with a quick step-by-step tutorial. jackrabbitvineyard.com.au

CHIK CHAK – Well, it’s not the obvious time to open an eatery, but Chik Chak has just arrived in Ripponlea. Not satisfied with opening one restaurant during a pandemic, Golda’s Adam Faigan has opened this Israeli Street Food joint in Glen Eira Road. Meaning “quick quick” in Hebrew, they’re serving up pitas and bowls like shawarma-spiced cauliflower with Israeli salad, tahina and sumac-roasted onions; or pomegranate-glazed beef cheek with horseradish aioli; priced between $12 and $18. goldachikchak.com.au

MATTEO’S POP UP – Matteo’s Pizza Parlour has branched out, opening a lunchtime pop-up serving a selection of sandwiches and calzone in Railway Parade, Highett. Choose from fried calzone hand-made to order with Matteo’s signature 3-day ferment pizza dough, ciabatta packed high with crispy Porchetta and Asiago cheese or a chicken cotoletta, expertly crumbed and served on a milk bun with honey mustard slaw – and there’ll be plenty of good coffee to boot. matteospizzaparlour.com.au

DILLY DELLY – Adele Sylvester started her Melbourne-based cocktail & events brand at the start of this year, and funnily enough, the events have dried up. But luckily, the delicious cocktails haven’t! She’s done that ubiquitous ‘COVID pivot’ and is now serving up fresh bottled cocktails direct to doorsteps across Melbourne. Each lovely bottle contains two cocktail servings and is delivered contact-free through her next day delivery service, seven days a week. They’re made on the same day you receive them, so they’re as fresh as they come. Cocktails include the Dilly Delly Daiquiri with home-made grenadine; Boulevardier (think a Negroni, but with Whisky instead of gin); a Gin Daisy with lemon and passionfruit; and more. dillydelly.com.au/

BUILDERS ARMS – The iconic Builders Arms Hotel is back doing takeaway meals, and without a doubt the most popular must be their heat & eat fish pie for two. We’re talking a wintery pie filled with rockling, tiger prawns, smoked trout, confit fennel, sorrel, lemon, capers and dill. It’s available for pick up anytime from Friday, Saturday or Sunday and can very simply be heated up in the oven. buildersarmshotel.com. au/

PURE SOUTH DINING – Shutdown hasn’t only affected Southbank’s Pure South Dining, but also all the fabulous Tasmanian and King Island producers who supply this popular eatery. This week, they’ve launched Pure South Food Co, a collaboration with those farmers, fisherman & producers regular diners know and love. There’ll be premium produce & ready-to-eat meals – designed by their chefs, delivered to you.

facebook.com/ puresouthdining

STARWARD FORTIS – Worth thinking about the fact that Father’s Day is approaching and you’ll probably need to think about allowing time to post a gift. Good timing, then, for Starward Whisky’s new release “Fortis”. This Batch 1 release is a higher strength for these guys (50%!!) , boasting a rich intensity and flavour profile having been matured in 100% American Oak wine barrels, predominately from the Barossa Valley, famed for its powerful and bold red wines. It’ll knock Dad’s socks off. starward.com.au

MELBOURNE COCOA – Melbourne Cocoa have come up with a range of Australian premium made Gift Pack bundles – perfect for surprising someone, or indulging yourself. Packs include a winter warmer with Winter Spice Drinking Chocolate, and three scrumptious blocks (Salted Caramel, Milk, Dark); a Couples Gift Pack with a Truffle Box, Milk Chocolate Block, and Dark Drinking Chocolate; and their Best Sellers pack with three Chocolate Blocks (Salted Caramel, Mocha, Mint Crisp), Winter Spice Drinking Chocolate Box, and an ever-popular Truffle Box. More info: melbournecocoa. com.au/giftpack.

MISS FEELINGS PASTRY – Forget Argentinian empanadas, Melbourne’s newest pastry sensations are Brazilian EMPADAS. Alessandra You is a professionally-trained chef from São Paulo, who like many other migrant chefs in this city has had to hustle to make ends meet. She’s turned to what I reckon is a first in this city – a Brazilian pie known as an empada. The dough is buttery, and a little crumbly. The fillings she’s settled on are creamy chicken with olives and requeijão (a Brazilian cream cheese); prawn; and Heart of Palm (which is stupendously popular in Brazil). She’s making them in a variety of sizes, sothe smaller Empadinhas will set you back $5, or you can get a large 1kg Empadaos for $25, or mammoth 1.6kg one for $40. Delivery is on Saturdays within 10km or Flemington. instagram.com/ missfeelingspastry

PRAHRAN MARKET – Markets will indeed be affected by stage four restrictions, but it’s worth knowing that at places like Prahran Market food and drink traders WILL remain OPEN for delivery and for customers buying essential groceries within 5km of their home. So, during this time, the Market’s usual opening hours will remain. Unfortunately, non-food Traders will have to close during this time. If you don’t want to visit the market in person, you can use Victoria’s first online marketplace and delivery service ‘Food Lovers’ Direct’, shopping across 41 Traders and organising delivery to your home in one simple transaction. shop.prahranmarket.com.au

THE GIN BIRDS – Chamaine Lovett and Suzan Temizer are “The Gin Birds”, and they’re doing their best to help Victorian Distillers through lockdown by including three of them in one of their popular Gin and Zoom Nights. Gin Lovers can jump on and chat with the distillers while they present their Gin, tasting along with unique gins and paired tonics from Aussie brand StrangeLove. Victorian based businesses That Spirited Lot, Tiny Bear Distilling and Patient Wolf will all be part of the Gin Party. Keep an eye out for their “Meet the Distillers” events too. gindex.com.au/ pages/gin-events

LUCAS RESTAURANTS – Lucas Restaurants have announced they’ll offer their own delivery service with the launch of ‘LUCAS RESTAURANTS Room Service’. We’re talking some of this city’s most popular restaurants, like Chin Chin, Hawker Hall, Kisume, and Baby Pizza delivering direct to your door – the only catch, you need to be within four kms of the restaurant. Check out if you qualify at lucas.online/room-service/

LEFT HANDED CHEF – I literally stumbled upon fabulous Israeli eatery, The Left Handed Chef, with no prior knowledge of their offering. I loved it. Fabulous, flavoursome, wholesome, tasty, filling, colourful Israeli fare. Wwner Ehud and his wife are still working their way through the immigration system and so now trying to operate their busines in lockdown, with no governtment assistance. They’ve got a brilliant range of delicious takeaway boxes for families of all sizes – think freshly baked pita breads, chicken schnitzels, cooked falafels, terrific sides and the famous Left Handed Chef hummus! Boxes range from an Israeli feast for $60 to the just launched Sunday SHUK Box, with well over $180 worth of food for only $125, plus there’s a very affordable $7 flat fee delivery within 15km of the South Melbourne Market. Check it all out at: lhceatery.com

SHOKUPAN – Quentin Berthonneau is a baker who trained at Vue de Monde and Chez Dre before opening Prahran Market’s patisserie-boulangerie Q le Baker. Now, he has a side project! He launched “Shokupan” at the start of the pandemic, taking the iconic soft Japanese milk bread and morphing it into his own sourdough version. He’s been selling the beautiful bread direct, and now he’s launched a series of collaboration. Next Sunday 9th August he’s joining forces with fellow Frenchman Romuald “Romu” Oudeyer over in the west, who has a private catering business and has been doing four course menus for home during lockdown. He’s designed a menu that includes Ebi (prawn) Katsu sando; Tonkatsu (pork) sando with caramelised apple tonkatsu sauce; and a side of Jerusalem artichokes chips. Pick up is in Braybrook, you can pre order via their instagram pages. instagram.com/shokupan_ melbourne / instagram.com/romu_ melbourne

THE BLACK TORO – Speaking of pop-ups, Glen Waverley’s fabulous Mexican joint, The Black Toro, is popping up in Narre Warren for one day over. They’ll be taking over Mexican Cantina this Sunday 2nd August from 5pm. Pre order via their Instagram, or pop in on the night. instagram.com/theblacktoro

COOKS AND CHEFS – Melbourne food queen Dani Valent has launched a “Cooks and Chefs Series”, a new way to enjoy some of Australia’s best-loved recipes at home. She’s kicked it off with the wonderful Julia Busuttil Nishimura, and they’ll be preparing dishes from Julia’s Ostro cookbook and delivering them to your place. Julia’s chosen her favourite winter recipes (think greens pie, braised lamb, ricotta tortelloni) and is overseeing their preparation at Cookes Food, assisted by gun chef and Ostro food prepper Emma Warren. You can order them delivered to your place to heat and eat on Thursday 6th August, if you order by 8pm on Sunday 2nd August. cookaborough.com/ cooks-and-chefs-series



NOBU AT HOME – Feel like splashing out on something special? Every Friday and Saturday evening, you can treat yourself to a condensed version of Nobu’s typically restaurant-only menu, experiencing the luxury of Crown in the comfort of your own home. All the Nobu favourites are available (including the famous Black Cod Saikyo Miso), as well as a selection of signature cocktails, sake and Australian drops for isolation toasting. To place orders, simply call (03) 9292 5777 before 2pm on Friday or Saturday for pick up that evening. bit.ly/39DroNK

TIPICO-TO-GO – Tipico’s online store is back with a new pasta-forward menu thanks to pasta maestro Marco Villa who joins the Tipico team. Villa’s added dishes like pappardelle beef ragu, 10-cheese cappelletti, and Moreton Bay bug girasoli to the menu. You can order dishes hot, or ‘heat and eat’. They’re also doing a series of online masterclasses, the next one taking place on Saturday 8th August will focus on gnocchi. Just $60 will get you a box of ingredients delivered (serves 5) and you’ll take part in an hour and a half masterclass. linktr.ee/tipico. melbourne

ACRE FARM & EATERY – While the rooftop is closed, acre farm & eatery is popping up inside the Burwood Brickworks shopping centre. Serving takeaway coffee as well as sausage rolls, pies, pastries, sandwiches and house-made cakes. You can also get house-made pickles, sauces, preserves, micro herbs (grown in the rooftop’s hydroponic system), and more. You’ll find them in front of Woolworths at Burwood Brickworks (70 Middleborough Road, Burwood East) will be open Monday to Friday from 7 am – 2 pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 am – 2 pm. instagram.com/ acrebrickworks

PENTOLINA – Melbourne’s laneway pasta haven Pentolina is back in action with a brand new “Iso-Menu”, available for home delivery and pickup on Saturday mornings during the lockdown period. All the items on the Iso-Menu – including house-made pasta and sauces, small bites, entrées, main courses and dessert – are designed to “finish-at-home”. Pentolina’s chefs will do all the hard work, so all you have to do is the finishing touches at home and crack open a bottle of Italian red. The “Pentolina Iso-Tray” is full of delicious finish-at-home Italian meals including house-made pasta and sauces plus a rotating selection of small bites, entrées, main course and dessert, with 10-12 individual meals it’ll only set you back $130. www.pentolina.com.au/

Award-winning Melbourne kaiseki restaurant Ishizuka has launched a takeaway and delivery menu by newly appointed Creative Director Masahiko Yomoda, celebrating the cooler Melbourne months by championing seasonal produce. Michelin-starred Chef Yomo has combined his Japanese heritage with classic French training to offer up a stunning-sounding bespoke takeaway menu featuring cook-at-home dishes, Sashimi, Sukiyaki (Japanese hot pot) and a range of desserts. ishizuka. com.au

BYRDI – Superb cocktail bar Byrdi have launched their ‘fly’ cocktail delivery service and online shop. Inspired by native and seasonal ingredients, you can order some of the unique BYRDI signature bottled cocktails and staples delivered direct to your door within 10km of the CBD, like the Lamington with Australian sugarcane spirit, cocoa butter, coconut oil and raspberry vermouth. byrdi.com.au

BAR LOURINHA – One of my CBD faves, Bar Lourinha have created weekend boxes of some of their favourites dishes for you to cook at home, for pick up or delivery Thursday, Friday or Saturday. Think cuttlefish pintxos with romesco sauce; roasted cauliflower, with romanesco, pine nuts & nettle; Lamb shoulder ‘moruno’ with labneh & almonds; ‘Torta de queso’with orange caramel; and more. Plus, you can add some of their Iberian wines or fun cocktails! barlourinha.com.au

Over westside, Sebastian At Home is back in Lockdown 2.0 with a bigger and better menu of Basque favourites. Order a la carte or choose from their meals for two and four for added value, there's even a new fish menu, which features a charcoal roasted whole flathead with confit carrot escabeche and rouille. You can order ready to eat or ready to heat, and it's available Wednesday to Saturday for dinner and Sundays for lunch. Order by 10am for same day collection. sebastianbeachgrill.com/at- home

MARCH MELBOURNE BY IDES – Last weekend brought probably my favourite meal of lockdown thus far. Smith Street’s popular Ides restaurant launched offshoot “March Melbourne” last time around, offering a selection of classic IDES dishes for you to choose from and finish at home; or a MARCH Menu of a four course tasting menu offering. But, also keep an eye out for their “One Day Sunday”‘, which they use for the change to reinvent our offering on a weekly basis. We did a One Day Sunday Bastille Day menu and it was mindblowing good, I can still taste the crayfish bisque now! idesmelbourne.com.au/how-it- works

In perhaps the best value lockdown feed, Giro D'Italia's ever-popular owner Dom DiMarco has launched an innovative heat-and-eat Pasta Per Tutti offering at just $10 per bowl. Thw bowls are designed so that literally anyone can prepare a restaurant quality bowl of pasta in their home, and come with simple preparation instructions for the microwave (or stovetop if you prefer). No cooking, no washing up, and in three minutes you have a delicious pasta bowl. There are six sauces on offer – Bolognese, Tomato and Basil, Zingara, Amatriciana, Quattro Formaggi and Arrabbiata, and there are gluten free and vegan options too. They're available for takeaway and delivery to select suburbs daily. www.instagram.com/ giroditaliarestaurant

South Yarra's Oriental Teahouse has brought back their popular feasting menu and dating game, Dumplings for Dating, as a takeaway experience for lovers in lockdown. Dumplings for Dating at Home comes delivered with a three-stage board game of truth or dare style questions, a three-course feasting menu including cocktails and wine, and a surprise dessert to signify the game's final dare stage. orientalteahouse.com.au

The Carolina Group (Bar Carolina, Marameo, Il Bacaro, Tetto di Carolina) have united once again at South Yarra's Bar Carolina and are serving up a collaborative menu of signatures from each kitchen, artisan pantry staples and bottled cocktails. Plus, there are some special options – you can pay it forward by buying a $20 Frontline Lasagne, which will be dropped off to The Alfred's safe collection area; or you can go all out on Date Night Dining. For $100, you'll get a bottle of Chianti, a two-person lasagna with mixed leaf salad, and TWO desserts – a tiramisu, and Bacaro's famous agave nectar cheesecake. Plus, keep busy with a limited 120 piece Carolina Group puzzle. carolinagroup.store/

We can't all get to Grossi, but the Italian icon can come to you. I enjoyed Grossi a Casa this week, choosing from an a la carte menu of classics, and had it delivered for a fair fee. Big thumbs up for the stunning salumi, Saffron & Mozzarella arancini, and of course the Eggplant Parmagiana. grossiacasa.com/

MOON DOG – As well as keeping their Preston and Abbotsford venues open for contactless drive through purchases, Moon Dog Brewing have also released a “Pub in a Box”. We’re talking all the things you need to bring the pub to you – schooners, a beer mat, bar nuts, a range of limited release beers, and some of their tried and true labels. $100 will gt you $150 bucks worth of gear. mryum.com/ moondogworld

MISTER BIANCO – Joe Vargetto is back to his busiest best. He’s brought back “The Italian Job” – tasty dishes created in the Mister Bianco kitchen include pastas, sauces, mains and desserts – including gluten free options, plus drinks. Freshly made to be heated at home that day or kept for a later date. Plus, you can grab hot authentic Sicilian dishes from Mister Bianco from Tuesday to Saturday nights – think Pan Fried Humpty Doo Barramundi Fillet, barley, Zucchini and Crustacean Bisque; or Slow Cooked Sher Wagyu Beef Cheeks, parsnip and Spiced Chickpeas. italianjob. hungryhungry.com/ theitalianjobhomedelivery/menu OR order.hungryhungry. com/siciliankitchen/menu

NABIL ANSARI AT THE WINDSOR – Last lockdown, Sunda chef Nabil Ansari became insta-famous, ineligible for Jobkeeper and still needing to pay rent, he dropped off menus to his apartment neighbours and started cooking fabulous Indian dishes. Word spread and by week three they were taking 140 orders. Well, he’s at it again, and this time he’s been given room to cook at the Hotel Windsor. Look out for dishes like Lamb dum biryani (slow cooked lamb layered with basmati rice, saffron and herbs) and Vida Pav – a fun, turmeric mashed potato burger. instagram.com/nabilansari

SUPERNORMAL KIOSK AT THE BOT – That’s right, for two weeks only starting Thursday 23rd July until Sunday 2nd of August, the Supernormal team are popping up at The Botanical in South Yarra. All the menu is takeaway only, with an additional menu of finish-at-home available to take away too; including dishes like roast winter vegetable salad, with shaved Kombu & yuzu kosho dressing; Szechuan chicken noodle salad, sesame, pickles &

chilli oil; and their famous New England lobster roll. The team from The Botanical will continue to run their takeaway offering, including their awesome bottle shop next door. supernormal.net. au/kiosk-at-botanical

MISTER BROWNIE – Well, prolific restaurateur Jessi Singh JUST got the doors open to his new Indian British Curry Pub, Mr Brownie in South Melbourne, when we went back into lockdown. Not only has he managed to pivot into a takeaway, but he’s handed the reins over to visa workers who don’t qualify for any government support. So head over and pick up a Samosa burger, Bombay club sandwich, Injew scrambled egg bagel and more. instagram.com/mr_ brownierooftop

BURN CITY SMOKERS – I loved these guys’ offering last time, these bastions of Melbourne barbecue are offering BBQ To Your Door. Enjoy pre-smoked beef brisket, pulled pork, beef short rib; coleslaw, milk buns, mac and cheese and more. Spend $100 and they’ll deliver to you for free! shop. burncitysmokers.com.au

BELLOTA WINE BAR – I just love this South Melbourne bistro next to Prince Wine Store, and once again chef Nicky Reimer is cooking her way through lockdown. Enjoy snacks like her famous home-made sausage roll or scorchedc corn & jalapeno arancini; or heartier dishes like Orichiette with oxtail ragu and Parmigiano Regiano. bellota.com.au

THAT’S AMORE? – That’s Amore Cheese has added even more products to its online store. There are now 46 cheeses, deli items; pantry items like fresh pasta, dairy, eggs, flour, yeast, bread, oil, and honey); ready meals made in store by their chefs; drinks; and hampers. thatsamoredelivery. com.au/

CANNOLERIA BY THAT’S AMORE – And, Cannoleria by That’s Amore has launched its own online store. Now customers can get cannoli delivered to their home – within 5km of each shop location. Choose from filled cannoli in small or large shells, or get a DIY kit delivered, AND there are gluten free cannoli available. Locations include South Melbourne Market, Preston Market, Watergardens Shopping Centre, head office at Heidelberg West and the pop-up at Malvern Shopping Centre. cannoleriabythatsamore.com.au

SALAMA TEA HOUSE – When Hamed Allahyari first came to Australia from Iran as a refugee, he volunteered in the kitchen of the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre and then ran cooking classes with Free To Feed. Finally, he opened Cafe Sunshine & Salama Tea in Sunshine, a social enterprise cafe-restaurant that hires asylum seekers and gives them work and experience they so desperately need. During lockdown, they’re still dishing out cracker Persian fare, like Fessenjun – sweet and sour chicken with crushed walnuts, pomegranate paste and pure saffron rice; and Gheymeh Lamb stew, with lentils, charred eggplant and tomato. Look out for their weekly meal packages and Persian banquet! instagram.com/ salamateahouse

PRAHRAN MARKET – The first market in Victoria to offer an online marketplace with delivery, Prahran Market has continued to expand ‘Food Lovers’ Direct. Customers can choose from 39 Traders and over 1400 products online. More Traders will be added soon. Products available cover everything you would need including, meat, poultry, fish, fruit & veg, cheese, ready meals, deli items, coffee, dried fruit & nuts, hardware and variety store products. Customers can get their items delivered to around 5-7kms, see website for all 45 postcodes.

shop.prahranmarket. com.au/

THE SWEET GREEK – The Sweet Greek has launched Home Sweet Home – a range of their delicious soups, salads, mains, family packs and, of course, sweets. Delivery is free to metro Melbourne for orders over $50 ($15 for orders under $50). Menu available online and orders can be placed by calling 0410 748 721 or emailing order@sweetgreek.com. au / sweetgreek.com.au

HEMINGWAY’S WINE ROOM – Well, Hemingway wrote the book, so there’s no surprise the new Hemingway’s Wine Room in East Melbourne have released their own “Moveable Feast” with “Maisonette”, you can enjoy dinner from their menu seven nights a week, just by ordering up until 11pm the night before. They’ll deliver locally, or you can pick up between 5pm and 7.30pm each day. Enjoy fresh oysters, gin-cured trout, stunning duck parfait, duck confit cassoulet and more. hemingwayswineroom.com.au/ GOLDEN OPTION – There are places that will just support you doing a bit of cooking at home, too, like Golden Grocer. Simon Blacher from the Commune Group (Hannoi Hannah, Tokyo Tina, Firebird) figured as well as slinging out great takeaway in lockdown, their chefs could share some of their hero sauces and pastes. Try Lemongrass Sate, chilli jam, traditional nuoc mam and more, pick up from Richmond or they’ll deliver within 15kms. goldengrocer. com.au/

ALBERT PARK HOTEL – set to open just before the pandemic hit, the brand new Albert Park Hotel was ready to reveal its modern Chinese restaurant Happy Valley. You can still order their flavour-packed favourites takeaway, like prawn toast, Peking duck pancakes, sweet and sour pork, XO pippies, or the fancy-sounding crispy Eugowra quail with Szechuan pepper salt. www. thealbertpark.com.au

AMARU AT HOME – Now is the perfect time to try some of Melbourne’s more celebrated restaurants, you get to try fine dining at a fraction of the cost. Armadale’s Amaru is offering up “Amaru at Home” , a 4 course tasting menu for either two or three people prepared by their chefs and finished by you at home. Enjoy some of their favourite dishes from the Sensory Tasting Menu, like Shark Bay Scallop with Tokyo Turnip and Apple Marigold; and Wagyu Beef Caramel. www.amarumelbourne.com.au

PROVIDOOR – Shane Delia’s brainchild offering pick up and deliver for Melbourne hospitality stalwarts like Maha, Supernormal, Gingerboy, Estelle, Tipo 00, Cumulus, Movida, Sunda, Flower Drum, and more. See the full list at providoor.com.au

LEE HO FOOK – Speaking of fabulous Chinese food, Lee Ho Fook offers up some of the best. They’ve got a brilliant selection available for pick up or delivery via their website, with stupendous sounding dishes like Goolwa pippies with XO sauce & Chinese donuts; Char siu glazed pork belly with garlic cucumber, ginger shallot relish & bao; and Cumin-spiced lamb ribs with garlic sesame sauce, eggplant relish, roasted chilli paste and flatbread. leehofook.com.au/

KING AND GODFREE – Victoria’s oldest licensed grocer will remain open for takeaway and delivery to over 90 suburbs across Melbourne. Stock up on all the essential pantry items, as well as fresh produce, a range of Italian meats and cheeses, and ready to eat meals prepared by Executive Chef Matteo Toffano. Delivery is free for orders over $50, order by midnight for next day delivery. kingandgodfree.com/product- category/meals/

BABAJAN – local fave, Carlton North’s Babajan will continue to trade takeaway coffee, Turkish pastries, salads and other goodies. Delivery is also available, so goodies like Moussaka and and family boreks could find their way to you! babajan.com. au

COOKES FOOD – Well, they’re ready to pivot again, premier catering and events company Cookes Food will still continue their Friday Night Roast offering, an extended takeaway menu, and produce boxes like the ‘Cookes Essentials’ with burrata, prosciutto, marinated vegetables, basil pesto and more. www.cookesfood. com.au