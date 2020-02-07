Kate’s Valentine’s Day Edit

Love Marion, but also love the idea of getting outdoors for Valentines Day? No worries, they have designed a Valentines Day picnic hamper with all the their favourite things to graze on in a nearby garden. With bread by Bread by Baker Bleu; Gordal olives with juniper & lemon; Portuguese seafood tins, Giardiniera vegetables, charcutierie; Beans, spring onion, hazelnut & Manchego; Roast chicken and grain salad; Aged Comté; Tiramisu for dessert and a 2019 Combes Wines ‘Deano’s Pinot’ Pét-Nat, Yarra Valley – it’s the whole curated packaged. Not cheap at $250 for two, but you will impress.

Next door at the Cutler & Co Dining Room, you can dine on a special six course Chef’s Selection menu with the option of an accompanying wine pairing, or non-alcoholic infusion-based match. Enjoy beautiful Ramarro Farm tomato salad, dry-aged Muscovy duck in two services and Alpine strawberries with Jersey milk cream, thyme & elderflower for a start. Or, if you’re thinking something for something more casual, go for the ultra-impressive Fruits de mer platter at the Cutler & Co Bar – at $38 per person for top-quality seafood, it’s great value. Bookings: 03 9419 4888.

South Yarra’s favourite Turkish restaurant Yagiz is offering up a five course feast for Valentines Day for for $99pp, including a special Valentine’s Day cocktail on arrival. Featuring newly inspired flavours and no fuss dishes, they say it’s the only way for real foodies to win over their faves.

Heading away for the weekend? How about a walk around the stunning sculpture park at Pt Leo Estate then degustation dinner at the restaurant? For $145 you’ll get five gorgeous courses and matching drinks.

Forever quirky, QT Melbourne is getting a little cheeky this Valentines Day. Their love birds package includes Perrier-Jouët bubbles, valet parking, breakfast and a late 12pm checkout; plus with every room booked direct couples will receive a QT Cupid questionnaire prior to checking in, turning each room into a personalised den of romance. Fascinating! Or – try dinner at their signature restaurant, Pascale Bar and Grill and finish the night off with a special V-Day Pav, a heart shaped meringue filled with coconut cream, passionfruit compote, and fresh raspberries.



It was clearly popular, because Oriental Teahouse’s Dumplings for Dating 2.0 is back for 2020. It’s an “experiential” shared menu experience, basically a three-stage board game helping you get to know your date with yum cha dishes and cocktails appearing periodically. It’s available at their South Yarra and Lt Collins St venues, and priced at $80pp.

Want to go all-out? How about arguably Melbourne’s most decadent high tea at the Aria Bar & Lounge at the Langham? Expect only the best, including an indulgent 10 gram tin of black pearl Siberian caviar accompanied by blinis, crème fraîche and chives; a glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne; a generous seafood platter laden with lobster, prawns, salmon sashimi and oysters; and finish off with a heart-shaped Glenmorangie Nectar d’Or whisky chocolate love cake with wild morello cherries. It’ll impress but it’ll set you back a cool $235 per person. Bookings via email: rest.res@langhamhotels.com or by calling 1800 641 107.