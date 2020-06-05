Kate’s Week in Food: A BIG list of Melbourne restaurants that have rebooted as restrictions ease

It’s hard to come up with a definitive list, but here are just SOME of the restaurants that are dusting off the Covid-webs, donning their finest, and allowing us to enjoy Melbourne’s vibrant dining scene once again!

CBD

Supernormal will re-open from June 6, Monday-Saturday from noon-10.30pm. They’re offering for dinner a set menu priced at $65 per person. For lunch, there’s ramen and selected a la carte. supernormal.net.au

City Chinese favourite Ruyi is re-opening from 4th June for dine in from Thursday to Saturdays; from Monday to Wednesdays it will be available for private functions. Ruyi-at-Home continues, so you can continue to get your dumpling fix! ruyi.com.au

In the city, Marameo is re-opening Wednesday 3rd June for lunch Mon – Sat, and Saturday night dinners, featuring their classic & modern Italian dishes. marameo.com.au

Tapas kings Bar Lourinha are back in their Little Collins location. They’ll start with Wednesday to Saturday evening services for a couple of weeks, and are still offering their fab ‘At Home with Bar Lourinhã’ menu too. barlourinha.com.au

Crown Melbourne will commence a staged re-opening of its restaurants and hotels in line with the Victorian government’s easing of restrictions. Amongst those to open first on Friday 5 June will be some of Crown’s most famous restaurants, including Nobu, Bistro Guillaume, Conservatory, Gradi and Merrywell Burger Bar. Employees will have temps taken before every shift, there’ll be random temperature checks of customers, and they’ll conduct high frequency cleaning. crownmelbourne. com.au

From the Chris Lucas stable of restaurants, Chin Chin Melbourne and Hawker Hall are opening on Monday 1 June. Baby Pizza will be opening on Thursday 4 June and Kisumé on Friday 5 June. All venues are now taking bookings online. Takeaway will still be available from all the venues too.

NORTH

One of my favourite dining rooms in Melbourne, Epocha in Carlton, will open from Friday 5th June for Friday and Saturday dinners, and Sundays roast lunch. Weekend evenings enjoy a progressive menu of their Euro fare for $75 per person, payable in advance; and the famous Sunday roast will set you back $50 a head for food, also payable in advance. epocha.com.au

Moon Dog World in Preston is back from Monday 1st June. There’ll be 63 people allowed in the venue in total across their four contained spaces. Note you’ll have to have a booking, bookins will cover a 2-hour window and you can book for 2-6 people. From 4:30pm on Friday through to Sunday night Moon Dog World are running a set food and drinks package. This includes a main meal and bottomless booze for 2 hours. moondogbrewing.com.au/ world

Still in Preston, local fave Tonda Italian is open again, and welcoming in punters for pizza, pasta, and plenty of other European goodies. tondaitalian.com

Ever-popular Neighbourhood Wine in Fitzroy North is doing a two course a-la carte menu for $55 per person, with options like Yellowfin Tuna crudo to start, and Baked Orange Roughy with ink braised cuttlefish for main. neighbourhoodwine.com

Brunswick wine bar Rascal has returned with a new “Kitchen Menu” from Wednesday to Saturday night. Think fun dishes like crab toast with seaweed butter and furikake; or lamb neck & smoked eggplant shepherd’s pie – yum! rascalbrunswick.com

Still in Brunswick, Theodore’s is putting up a “Safe Dining Menu” for Friday and Saturday nights, with a set menu priced at a reasonable $55 per person. Their draft menu included Eucalyptus damper load with cultured thyme butter, a rabbit and fermented pine mushroom terrine, and Duckfish on the bone with charred rhubarb beurre blanc sauce. theodor.es

Fitzroy’s modern Indian, ISH, will open for dinners from Tuesday to Saturday with a number of set options featuring favourites like their Classic Butter Chicken and Confit Duck Korma curry. You can also grab vacuum-packed fresh DIY curries available for takeaway. ishrestaurant.com.au

WEST

It’s not all RE-openings, there are brand new openings too. Hot on the heels of the new The Sebel Melbourne in Moonee Ponds comes the launch of Saros Bar & Dining; a New York-styled restaurant featuring a European menu punctuated by wine and tapas. There are Big Apple styled booths, an impressive marble bar, and a dinner menu boasting dishes like fire-grilled Wagyu Skewers, fresh oysters, and Venison and Wild Mushroom risotto. sarosbardining.com.au

Bayside beauty Sebastian is back in Williamstown, and so are their Paella Wednesdays. Enjoy a nice big paella to share for only $45, and I bet you won’t be able to pass up some leek ash croquettes and sangria to go with it! They’ll open Wednesday to Saturday 12pm – 10pm and Sunday 12pm – 5pm from next week. Link in bio or via our website! sebastianbeachgrill. com

The Station Hotel Footscray is back in business, and as well as dining options in the bar and restaurant, they’ve set up some super-cool igloos in the beer garden. For just $69 per person, you can book an igloo and enjoy a three course meal plus drink on arrival. It’s stupendous value! thestationhotel.com. au

After looking after locals with particuarly fancy takeaway dishes, Porters Williamstown is open for dine-in customers with a brand new menu, plus a fun super option. Head in between 9pm and 11pm on Friday and Saturday nights, and enjoy a chef’s grazing platter priced at $30 per person. porterswilliamstown.com

Out in Wyndham Harbour a breakfast program favourite, Ohana, is back serving up their delicious wood-fired pizzas by the water. You’ll need to book, no walk ins at the moment, but it’s worth it for the great tucker, and money-can’t-buy views. facebook.com/ ohanawoodfiredpizza/

EAST

Healesville winery and restaurant, Innocent Bystander is reopening their restaurant to 20 people frome 3rd of June. They’ll open Wednesday to Sunday, 12pm – 8pm, there’ll be a revised menu and individual tasting paddle boards will be given to each diner should they want to take part in a tasting while the Cellar Door remains closed. innocentbystander. com.au

Still in the Yarra Valley, TarraWarra Estate are welcoming visitors back for two lunch sittings from Friday to Sunday, let renowned chef Mark Ebbels cook you a feast with the best and freshest ingredients from their famed kitchen garden.

tarrawarra.com.au

Mister Bianco‘s Joe Vargetto has been one of the busiest men in Melbourne, well they’re re-opening their doors to diners and welcoming them with dishes like Cavatelli with prawns, basil and pea pesto; and Moreton Bay Bug and calamari with saffron cous cous baked in cartoccio. misterbianco.com. au

Kew’s Centonove returns with owner Jesse and his team welcoming locals back with a two or three course dining option full of their biggest hits. Strongly recommend the stunning Onion and parmesan tart and the classic saffron tagliolini with spanner crab, chilli, and garlic. centonove.com.au

SOUTH



Balaclava’s Tulum is reopening for dine-in patrons from June 2, with reservations available Tuesday – Saturday. They’ll continue to offer their popular takeaway food menu everyday from 3-7pm for now. The rotating takeaway menu is $45 for 5 courses, with a choice between a weekly changing meat-based menu including Braised Beef Ribs, Chickpeas & Cumin and a vegetarian menu with options such as Fermented Spiced Capsicum Soup & Feta Cheese. tulumrestaurant. com.au

Pt Leo Estate restaurant and fine-diner Laura will open for daily for lunch from Monday 1st June, and for dinner from Thursday to Sunday evenings. Choose between a two and three-course menu, with maximum group booking of up to six people. The Wine Terrace, Cellar Door and Sculpture Park will also be open seven days. Throughout this time, the Wine Terrace will also be available for exclusive family gatherings of up to 20 guests offering the same menu as Pt. Leo Estate Restaurant. Bookings essential. ptleoestate.com. au

After offering some ripper specials during lockdown, including a brilliant date night pack, Ripponlea Food and Wine are again opening their doors to diners, there’s even a wine room available perfect for a private party of six. The “Pasta e Vino” nights are back on Wednesdays – $35 for your choice of pasta from the menu and a glass of wine; and, they’re going to keep the date nights at home going for now. That’s your choice of two courses from an a la carte menu, with minimal finishing to do at home. ripponleafoodandwine. com.au

Yagiz is back in business in South Yarra; featuring some of your favourites and some new additions they say will set tastebuds alight. There’ll be a five-course chef’s selection menu for just $49 per person. Open from Tuesday to Saturday, choose from two sittings at 6pm or 8pm. yagiz.com.au

The Oriental Teahouse Group have announced the decision to resume dine-in service in light of eased COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne. Oriental Teahouse will reopen its doors on Monday 1 June at both Chapel Street and Little Collins Street locations, while Prahran’s long-treasured David’s Restaurant will reopen on Wednesday 3 June. davidsrestaurant.com. au

Lamaro’s Hotel in South Melbourne will be reopening on June 1st. Known for its pub meals served with a fine dining twist, Lamaro’s Hotel will be open 7 days a week to plate their classic dishes to new and familiar faces. Order from a pared back menu of Lamaro’s classics complimented by Geoff Lindsay’s signature Asian fusion flair. The limited menu will run from 1st- 22nd June and will include dishes such as Lindsay’s famous red duck curry, freshly shucked Sydney Rock’s from Wonboyn Wilderness Oysters, traditional veal schnitzel with Italian slaw, and an assortment of mouth-watering steaks. lamaroshotel.com. au

Bar Carolina in South Yarra is re-opening Monday, 1 June for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Bookings are essential and will be available from 26 May via the Bar Carolina website. There’ll be a concise curated menu of favourite dishes and you can still get Bar Carolina take away and pantry items via the website. Upstairs, Tetto di Carolina is also reopening on Wed 3rd June, and opening hours will vary. barcarolina.com.au

Italian eatery Tipico have unveiled a brand new menu for their re-opening, but the Windsor local still has heat up meals and deli dry goods still available for pick up and delivery. tipico.melbourne