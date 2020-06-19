Kate’s Week in Food: A CBD venue that seats 94 under COVID-19 restrictions + notable reopenings

Iconic riverside venue Arbory Bar & Eatery is back and right now probably boasts the CBD’s biggest dining capacity – with the ability to host 94 guests at any one time. Head Chef Nick Bennett has designed a fitting menu for the occasion including a list of Arbory burger favourites, and to celebrate, there’s a daily burger & Mountain Goat Ale special available each day from 12pm till 6pm for $25 available between 12pm to 6pm. arbory.com.au

And as of Monday when restrictions east again, surely the biggest single capacity in the ‘burbs will be Preston’s Moon Dog World. At this mammoth brewery, bar and restaurant you’ll be able to for up to 10 people (even if it’s just for drinks), and they’ll be able to fit up to 140 people in total. There’s a $55 food and drinks package available with includes a main meal and bottomless booze for 2 hours, or choose from their a la carte menu of pub-style mains, burgers and share meals and fun snacks. moondogbrewing.com.au/ world

As you heard today they’re celebrating truffle season at Maker & Monger with a limited edition truffle toastie. Market neighbour Damian Pike the Mushroom Man is supplying the truffle and porcini mushroom, there’s Brasserie brioche bread, and M&M’s Marcel Petite Comté bechamel. At just $9.50 a pop, it’s a pretty affordable, luxurious snack! makerandmonger. com.au

Well, there are still venues re-opening across the city as restrictions ease, and the latest this week was Jerry Mai’s ever-popular city eatery Annam. Jerry’s had plenty of time during lockdown to think about the food she loves, and the new Annam restaurant combines Vietnamese flavours and traditional influences alongside her own modern inspirations. Think banh mi cheeseburger sliders next to Cape Grim beef rib souva with spring onion pancake wraps. Seriously! How good do they sound? See the whole menu at: annam.com.au

And speaking of re-openings, the iconic Rockpool Bar & Grill returns to Crown this Monday 22nd June. It’ll be open for dinner seven days, and lunch Friday to Sunday – so book in, and prepare for a fine steak and indulgent Mac & Cheese. rockpoolbarandgrill.com.au