Kate’s Week in Food: A new morning market + Melbourne’s most famous sandwiches

ROMEO LANE – For liquid refreshment and a bit of fun, popular Melbourne bar Romeo Lane is now sending its hugely popular cocktails right across Australia; a very fancy way end to the week! It’s a great option for mates, or even bosses who want to treat employees to WFH cocktails or boardroom tipples. The only thing you’ll need is a shaker or Tupperware to mix their drink, as well as ice and a glass. romeolane.com.au

URBAN FOODIES – Urban Foodies have launched to offer a new range of nutritious and easy to make meals designed to give home-chefs a night off and an affordable alternative to take-away. They’re promising a delicious meal in a few easy steps, that doesn’t skimp on taste and won’t leave you hungry. Their range caters for singles, couples and families across a range of budgets, dietaries and cooking abilities – so think fun “DIY kits” with baos or burgers; “Everyday Favourites” like chicken curry; “Finish-at-Home” options like Roast with all the trimmings or a Middle Eastern Feast. urbanfoodies.com. au



MARION MARKET – Well, hopefully it won’t be long now before Marion Wine Bar re-opens, but during lockdown Marion Grocer has proved so popular that it won’t be disappearing, the Marion team be opening “Morning Market” just two doors down at number 59. They’re promising the sensibility of a European food market together with the curated focus of a provincial grocer. Think Baker Bleu bread & pastries, Single O coffee, fresh salads, sandwiches and baked goods, plus meals for home, specialty items for the pantry, flowers and homewares. They’ll be open Tuesday – Sunday from Oct 13. instagram.com/ morningmarket_fitzroy

GIRO D’ITALIA – It should hardly come as a surprise, but this year local Italian restaurant Giro d’Italia will be following the famous namesake bike race, with delicious three course heat & eat boxes that represent different stages of the race. This week’s follows Monreale to Palermo, Sicily, so think Busiati with pork ragu, Eggplant Caponata and iconic Sicilian Cannoli. For $80 per person you’ll get three courses and a bottle of Italian bubbly. giroditalia.com.au/

SOUTH MELBOURNE MARKET – One of Melbourne’s fave foodie destinations, South Melbourne Market, has launched a new online shopping platform, letting you browse and shop fresh produce, quality retail goods and Market favourites from the comfort of home. They’re offering same-day home delivery or the option to click & collect from a growing list of traders. Browse fresh baked bread, craft beer, coffee beans, fresh seafood, chicken, meat and beautiful cheeses and more. shop. southmelbournemarket.com.au

PETER ROWLAND – We’ve been talking a lot about how Melbourne’s horse racing clubs are trying to keep their caterers and suppliers nice and busy during lockdown, and one business that has offerings available through the VRC is the iconic Peter Rowland – who’s giving you the chance to experience the exclusive “Birdcage at Home”. Among their offerings are hampers themed around Bubbles & Bites; Chef’s Table; Gourmet Gathering and a Kids Carnival, and yes, you can get your hands on their FAMOUS chicken sandwiches! For the full range, head to peterrowland.com. au/delivered-catering/

BISTRO GUILLAUME – Bistro Guillaume has joined Crown stablemate Nobu in offering at-home meals from the iconic Melbourne venue. You can enjoy their French favourites in your own home or picnic-style at your favourite park. There are two set menus to choose from, plus an a la carte menu. Think charcuteries, roast Bannockburn chook, or classy Chocolate mousse. crownmelbourne. com.au/restaurants/premium/ bistro-guillaume/at-home