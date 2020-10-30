Kate’s Week in Food: A slick new outdoor dining precinct + a chance to win a year of FREE coffee

KING & GODFREE – Carlton’s iconic rooftop bar Johnny’s Green Room is back in action with a brand new look, and the King & Godfree Deli downstairs has been transformed with brand new alfresco dining. Upstairs at Johnny’s (opening Tues 3rd November), enjoy classic drinks, unrivalled city views, tunes and a menu of bar food’s greatest hits – like Neapolitan thin-crust pizza, eggplant parma burger and lamb arrosticini cooked over the grill. Downstairs at the deli (opening Mon 2nd November) there’ll be brand-new wrap around seating on Faraday and Lygon Streets. kingandgodfree.com



SOCIAL PETANQUE – On Monday (2nd Nov) Crown Melbourne’s new outdoor dining precinct will open, encompassing an extension of Crown’s renowned Riverwalk restaurants plus a brand new Summer venue, Petanque Social. Guests of Pétanque Social’s outdoor bar and dining space can expect unique zones fitted out with inviting day beds, lounge chairs and a host of food, drink and entertainment offerings. On the menu, bespoke hand rolls and tacos from Nobu, freshly chucked oysters or frites from Bistro Guillaume, and a summer-ready Gelato trolley from Gradi, and more. crownmelbourne. com.au/bars-nightclubs/bars/ petanque-social

MOON DOG – Moon Dog Brewing have re-opened their venues – Moon Dog World (32 Chifley Drive, Preston) and Moon Dog “OG” (17 Duke Street, Abbotsford) – this week. Moon Dog World, which usually has a capacity of 725 people will re-open tomorrow with the ability to host up to 170 patrons in their large facility. The ‘Moon Dog World Dining Precinct’ will consist of three separate and distinct venues all with completely separate staff working and facilities including bathrooms and kitchen, operating under a COVIDsafe plan with strict social distancing measures in place. You can book for two hour sittings, and order set menus or a’la carte. Over at Moon Dog OG in Abbotsford, they can have 10 people in each room, so 20 total. moondogbrewing.com.au

SAROS BAR & DINING – After launching in June 2020, Saros Bar & Dining were able to open their doors for just 4 weeks before lockdown hit. Based at the brand new The Sebel Melbourne in Moonee Ponds, it’s NY-styled restaurant with booths, a marble bar centrepiece, new outdoor dining; and an enticing European menu with fine wine and tapas. sarosbardining.com.au

FOUR PILLARS – In Healesville, Four Pillars HQ distiller is open for business from today (31st October) and once again serving up delicious gin drinks and hosted tastings, just in time for the release of their 2020 Christmas Gin. If you live within 25kms, there are tables for one to six people available a walk-in basis Monday to Friday, with bookings open for weekends as well as Melbourne Cup day (45-minute sessions). Punters will be able to enjoy G&T paddles, a select menu of cocktails, Gin & Tonics, and snacks. fourpillarsgin. com

INDUSTRY BEANS – And speaking of drinking, to celebrate re-openings across Australia, Industry Beans are giving five lucky people FREE COFFEE FOR A YEAR. To be in it to win it, coffee fans just need to download the Industry Beans App and buy yourself a coffee at one of their Melbourne venues – in at 345 Little Collins Street or 3/62 Rose Street Fitzroy. Every order you make using the app counts as an entry. More info – industrybeans.com

CAROLINA GROUP – Italian stalwarts, The Carolina Group, have been busy getting ready, and so Bar Carolina, Marameo and Tetto di Carolina opened this week. Il Bacaro is getting a refresh so will open in the coming weeks. carolinagroup. store

ISH – Come November 4, Gertrude St’s modern Indian restaurant ISH is (re)open for business. They’ve been working hard behind the scenes during lockdown, and have some great new dishes for the menu including braised lamb shoulder Nihari; Amritsari Chickpea Biryani and Kheer with Christmas bush honey, macadamia nuts and wattle seed. ishrestaurant. com.au

HALF MOON – Brighton’s much-loved pub, Half Moon, re-opened its doors this week after a lockdown revamp. They’re promising a reimagined and reinvigorated menu by new Head Chef, Andrew Braham, so get in to try their pub classics, like Beef Wellington, Whole Flounder, Chicken Parma, Ploughman’s Lunch, and more. Make a reservation via halfmoon.com.au

LUCAS RESTAURANTS – It’s no surprise that LUCAS Restaurants couldn’t move quick enough, so the iconic Chin Chin, Baby Pizza, Hawker Hall all opened this week, and Japanese restaurant Kisume opens today (Saturday 31 October). See their individual websites for more details.

PICCOLINA – Picciolina have stayed busy in lockdown – not only have they scooped up two new CBD stores at 32 Degraves Street and 43 Hardware Lane (opening dates TBA), but they’ve been busy collaborating with some of the city’s best restaurant, most recently Scott Pickett’s Estelle. The Estelle x Piccolina Spring Racing Picnic pack is an easy-to-share spread that includes tucker like Mooloolaba prawns; Estelle pork sausage rolls; Charcuterie; roast chicken, green goddess puffed corn salad and more; plus to finish a trio of bespoke Piccolina gelato flavours including; a fresh & boozy Strawberry, Prosecco & Basil sorbet; Mascarpone & Lemon Cheesecake gelato; Apple Tarte Tatin gelato. Holy moly! It’s available for pick up and deliver from Friday 30th October – Saturday 7th November 2020; order before 4pm the day before via theestelle.com.

PROVIDOOR – Even though we’re allowed out in limited numbers, something tells me Providoor won’t be going anywhere. It’s still giving restaurants a great way to reach customers they might not otherwise, and the rest of us some seriously good food that we do not have to leave home for. If you haven’t tried it yet, their new collaboration with Broadsheet magazine could be a good excuse. For eight weeks, they’re curating 8 boxes that bring together some of the best dishes from this city’s greatest restaurants. Last week was a carby box of some of the best baos, buns and burgers, this week was a special Spring Racing Collection, and next week you can get your hands on . See the contents at: providoor.com.au/ promo/ broadsheetspecialeditions

WOODMAN ESTATE – If you’re a listener to the Breakfast program, you’ll know Ross and Russel often give away gorgeous prizes from Woodman Estate down on the Mornington Peninsula. They’re currently running a promotion giving you the chance to win a fabulous Lakeside Summer Picnic for two at Woodman Estate. See all the details on their Facebook page – facebook.com/ WoodmanEstate/