Kate’s Week in Food: A tiny pub, a tap room and a secret rooftop garden

GUM – GUM is a brand new ’tiny pub’ on Collingwood’s Johnston Street, serving up ice cold draught beer, hot pies and nostalgic 1970s style cocktails in a swish 70s themed small bar environment. It’s a first foray into hospitality for owners and best mates Chris Wright and Jonathan Reisacher who both work in the music industry – they say there’s going for something between a wine bar and a pub. The food is true blue, with Pie Thief pies, sausage rolls and vanilla slice on offer, there are classic and craft beer cans, wines, cocktails and cocktail jugs. And of course, there’ll be music with local DJs playing from Thursdays to Saturdays. More: gumbar.com.au

OSTER EATERY – Opened last year by northern Italian co-owners Osvaldo and Nicola, Oster Eatery offers refined dining in a setting that feels like home. The food puts a fresh spin on traditional northern Italian dishes using locally sourced produce – think Mooloolaba swordfish crudo with spicy Marie Rose sauce; or Pearl cous cous with scarlett prawns, bisque, fava beans and buffalo milk curd/ The wine list is all-Australian, and spirits have been made in-house as part of a lockdown passion project. ostereatery.com. au/



ANCHOVY X SUTTON GRANGE – Now we can get out of town, take your chance to check out the new collaboration between Richmond’s Vietnamese favourite Anchovy and Bendigo’s Sutton Grange Winery. Anchovy are bringing their mouth-watering south-east Asian dishes to the picturesque Sutton Grange weekends until the end of December. More details – anchovy.net.au/ sgw.html

QT SECRET ROOFTOP GARDEN – It’s baaaaaaack! QT Melbourne and Four Pillars Gin are once again teaming up to revive the QT Secret Rooftop Garden Bar. Nestled behind the iconic Rooftop at QT and boasting plenty of sun, a little shade, and some great gin cocktails, the Secret Rooftop Garden will also offer all-inclusive, multi-sensory events with masterclasses and tastings for visiting connoisseurs and locals alike. It’s open Thursday – Saturday from 3pm from now until the end of summer. qthotels.com/ melbourne/eat-drink/secret- garden-bar/

JETTY ROAD X MIGHTY CRAFT AT LORNE – the team at Mighty Craft and the founders of Jetty Road Brewery are hitting the surf this summer, opening an exciting summer tap room in the heart of Lorne. They’ve taken over the site of the Cuda Bar and employed the talents of Studio Y to give the beachfront venue a fresh new look – think outdoor beer garden with a 70’s beach vibe and seating for 150 people. Come December, there’ll be Jetty Road beers on tap, cocktails and a menu with family friendly dishes using local produce. jettyroad.com.au



SANDWICH PARLOUR – Sandwich Parlour is East Brunswick’s new takeaway lunch spot serving up indulgent sandwiches to please everyone. Co-owners Phil Gijsbers (Small Print Pizza Bar) and Rob McKenzie opened nearby Green Acre Pizza Bar back in June and have based Sandwich Parlour on the same ethos – quality, flavour and sustainability are king, with a strong vegan-friendly offering and thoughtful selection of free-range meats. Expect creative ciabatta offerings like a a beetroot Rueben, beer-braised turkey with salsa criolla, or spicy fried school prawns with avocado jalapeño salsa. sandwichparlour.com.au