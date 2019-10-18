Kate’s Week In Food: From fancy French to Indian at IDES

YOU’RE ASKING FOR IT

We know the craft beer revolution is here, but to celebrate these independent breweries, the Independent Brewers Association (IBA)is inviting us all to raise a glass of the golden liquid at 2pm on Saturday 26 October for Australia’s first Indie Beer Day. An army of IBA-member breweries and venues will come together to spread the cheer and let beer lovers revel in the community behind independent beer. For example, Brunswick’s Howler will give a free beer to all who #askforindiebeer between 2pm to 3pm on the day. There’s a full map of participating venues here: https://askforindiebeer. com.au/pages/store-locator

MILKING IT

This year, famous fromagerie Milk the Cow has taken over Melbourne’s much-loved Paris to Provence Festival (pictured at top of page). It’s taking place from Friday, 29 November to Sunday, 1 December, again at historic Como House and Garden in South Yarra. So as usual it will celebrate all things France – Ian Curley from the French Saloon is hosting an exclusive dining series in the Grand Ballroom, there’ll masterclasses in cheese and boutique beverages, and Champagne Dame, Kyla Kirkpatrick, will be giving Champagne masterclasses. Add to that live music, pop up boutiques and a children’s garden and it’s bound to be a fun weekend. More info: www.paristoprovence.com. au

BLESSED ARE THE CHEESEMAKERS

We love High Tea, so why not High Cheese. Down on the Bellarine, Flying Brick cider house and five-star Bellarine Winery “Yes said the Seal” are serving up High Cheese on weekdays from next week (October 21) between 10am – 4pm. Designed for two people to share, Flying Brick Head Chef Dylan Keegan has created an array of savoury and sweet, hot and cold cheese offerings. Paired beverage options include free flowing barista coffee or hot chocolate, as well as LOVE Tea infusion, or you can booze it up a bit with premium Bellarine wine. The menu includes Swiss Gruyere Gourgeres, Roquefort soufflé with apple butter, and White Chocolate Ricotta Mousse. More details: https://flyingbrickciderco. com.au/blogs/news/high-cheese

MAKE IT POP

On Sunday 10 November, Peter Gunn and his team at IDES are handing over their kitchen to chef Harry Mangat from modern Indian pop-up restaurant Biji Dining. Harry worked with Gunn when IDES was still a pop-up in East Melbourne, so it’s pretty lovely he’s now back with his own pop-up. The menu will take a modern approach to celebrating the food of Harry’s Indian heritage, using European techniques and some native Australian ingredients – think lamb tartare and smoked yoghurt tart; barbecued carrot, chaat masala, cashew cream and sheep sorrel; and Ginger-chilli custard, spanner crab, prawn, curry leaf oil and coconut broth.

Bookings: https://www.thefork. com.au/make-booking/ides?mode= Widget&referrerUrl=http://www. idesmelbourne.com.au