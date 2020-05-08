Kate’s Week in Food: Home heroes and a chance to pay it forward

MEXI MADNESS

We missed it, but Melbourne’s iconic Mamasita is back and has created a staff favourites menu of greatest hits with sibling restaurant Hotel Jesus. Dishes are available for deliver pick up, and there’s a wholesome offering of Mexican ‘slow food’, and the usual fun stuff like . Plus you can stock up on signature margaritas, Mexican and local craft beers and wine normally only available in the restaurants. To order, head to: local.mryum.com

HOME HEROES

Here’s a public service announcement. For those of you who haven’t been able to try Attica’s At Home menu because they don’t live within cooee of Elsternwick, good news! Attica has announced deliver to extended zones across Melbourne each Tuesday evening for the next month. Check their Instagram for dates, from Footscray to Thornbury, Box Hill to Pascoe Vale – you could be enjoying a three-course meal from one of AUSTRALIA’S best restaurants. See: instagram.com/ atticamelbourne

CROWNING ACHIEVEMENT

Crown Melbourne has launched unique at-home offerings across some of its most popular restaurants for Friday and Saturday nights. The stunning Nobu has launched Nobu@Home – a condensed version of their restaurant menu, with all dishes prepared to finish at home, alongside condiments and easy-to-follow instructions. All the Nobu favourites will be available plus some signature cocktails, sake and Australian drops for isolation toasting. Plus, Thai venue Ging Thai has launched some lovely packaged cooking kits, full of premium produce and cooking ingredients to bring each dish to life at home. Dishes include Green Chicken or Beef Massaman Curry – perfect winter warmers!

crownmelbourne. com.au/restaurants/premium/ nobu/offers-events/nobu-at- home

crownmelbourne. com.au/restaurants/premium/ ging-thai/info-booking

PAYING IT FORWARD

Wondering how you can help to feed others who need it? How about supporting “Operation Thank You: Frontline Meals”? It’s the project of a number of leading Melbourne businesses, including Moroccan Soup Kitchen, Atlantic Group, Edge Hospitality, Dolce Gusto and Heart Attack & Vine who are putting together delicious and nourishing meals to be delivered to doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, police and ambos on the Covid-19 frontline. All you need to do is donate to shout a meal – that means a business gets paid, and a deserving worker gets fed. Head to: frontlinemealsmelb.org

A ROUND OF APPLAUSE – and just a big thank you to these two projects, that are also feeding those in need:

Hope Delivery

Neil Perry has assembled his finest chefs, restaurant managers and waiters to prepare and donate meals to international hospitality workers with no safety net who are doing it particularly tough at the moment. Meals will come out of Rockpool Bar & Grill here in Melbourne, and will also go to agencies like OzHarvest, Foodbank and Meals on Wheels, who work with homeless and underprivileged people in our community. They’re hoping to feed 2,000 people per day, seven days a week, in both Sydney and Melbourne until at least November. You can donate to help this endeavour – rockpoolfoundation.com

Open Kitchen

Milieu Hospitality is launching OPEN KITCHEN, offering free meals to hospo professionals who have lost their jobs or had hours dramatically reduced and can’t get govt support. The vegetarian meals will serve two and be available from Milieu Hospitality’s Congress in Collingwood on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 2pm and 5pm for the next six months. Workers will need to register for a “ticket” and collection via Eventbrite just make sure conditions are safe and there’s enough food. More info: open-kitchen.com.au