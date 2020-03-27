Kate’s Week In Food: How you can support the hospitality industry during the coronavirus pandemic

Well, it’s still a fluid situation – for the moment hospitality businesses have a chance to adapt and try to continue giving the rest of us the benefit of their tasty expertise, but it’s definitely getting tougher.

I started a list last week of some of the places that trying to change what they do in order to adhere to the rapidly changing (but necessary) health restrictions, and still stay afloat.

Let’s keep it going – as I said, the hospitality industry cannot work from home. If we want to enjoy our favourite producer, café, bar, restaurant when this is all over, they’ll need our support now.

Again, this is just a taste of some of the offers around, the easiest thing to do is check their website or social media for more details, but I’ll supply a bit of info on what they are offering up. And don’t forget, if you want to support your local eatery, give them a call and simply ask what they are doing!

Happy eating #savehospo

IN MELBOURNE’S CBD

Bar Lourinha, City – Well, these guys are still doing what they can. No longer opening daily for pick up, and are cooking two days a week and delivering their phenomenal food to inner Melbourne for you to cook at home. Check their Instagram account for the full menu, Burnso and I have already ordered an inordinate amount of Chorizo croquetas! www.instagram.com/bar_lourinha

Gingerboy, City – Reports of its death were greatly exaggerated. The word was Teague Ezard’s iconic Gingerboy had closed, but evidence suggests the contract. The popular pan-Asian city eatery is cooking up faves like Sher Wagyu and garlic chive dumplings; Chicken Tikka Masala; or Thai red duck leg curry – take away or delivered. www.instagram.com/gingerboymelb

Pretzel, South Yarra and city – At 23, Perth native Brittany Garbutt created Pretzel, opening her first ‘pretty in pink’ store over there n Northbridge. Fast forward three years, and she now has two opened in Melbourne (CBD and South Yarra) and was about to cut the ribbon on a third at Westfield Doncaster. Well, they’re all still there, and at this stage you can still grab them to takeaway, but you can also get them delivered in their gorgeous Grand Budapest Hotel-esque takeaway boxes via Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

RuYi, City – It’s no secret that this place is a favourite both Scorchy and I, a modern Chinese restaurant whose owners live and breathe the very term “hospitality”. They also make damn good food, and particularly good dumplings. Hand-made with quality ingredients, you’ll also get a dipping sauce AND a video showing you how to cook them like a pro! Choose from chilli wonton; pork and chive; Xiao Long Bao; and vegetarian dumpling. https://www.facebook.com/ruyimelbourne/

Becco, City – Well, apparently if you’re a Becco regular, you’ll remember that what is now the private dining room at this city laneway favourite, was once a deli & produce store – well, it’s coming back! They’ll be stocked up with fresh made pastas, stocks, sauces and ready-made meals from the kitchen, plus produce, bread, wine and meat from their suppliers. www.instagram.com/beccorestaurant

Mrs Singh & Daughter In Law, City – Jessi Singh returned to Melbourne and his beloved Horn Please, then opened two of this city’s most vibrant Indian restaurants – Daughter In Law, and Mrs Singh, both in the city. These guys are offering an array of takeaway and home delivered specials, you’ll need to follow them on social media to keep up – but at Mrs Singh they include a bargain isolation pack, which boasts a bottle of red wine (or six pack of Kingfisher beer), butter chicken, dahl, rice and naan for $50.

Annam/Pho Nom, City – if you missed joining us for the 3AW Chopstick Challenge at Bia Hoi, you will have missed trying Jerry Mai’s fabulous Vietnamese food. But, now you can take it home for your very own enjoyment from her city eateries Annam and Pho Nom. Annam boasts a range of brilliant take home meals for $18, including Mekong Beef Curry, and Spicy Duck Fried Rice. You can take home and eat straight away, or freeze for another night. www.instagram.com/annam_melbourne or www.instagram.com/phonomau

Wonderpies, City – some of the best pies I’ve tasted – seriously. Renowned chef Raymond Capaldi doesn’t do things by half, and it’s not just pies. Yes – there are pies, like tradiational five hour cooked beef steak or country chicken and garden vegetable in family or individual size; but you can also get your hands on lasagne, bread and butter pudding, eggplant parmagiana and more! www.instagram.com/wonderpiesmelb

Also check out:

Punch Lane, CBD

IN THE NORTH

Empress Hotel, Fitzroy North – The much-loved Empress Hotel could have laid down when the Government closed all pubs, but they have a fabulous kitchen, and fabulous food so no reason why they shouldn’t share it. They’ve launched a takeaway/local delivery service, see the menu here: https://ordermate.online/theempress/menu.

Horn Please, Fitzroy North – Jessi Singh returned to Melbourne and his beloved Horn Please, then opened two of this city’s most vibrant Indian restaurants – Daughter In Law, and Mrs Singh, both in the city. These guys are offering an array of takeaway and home delivered specials, you’ll need to follow them on social media to keep up – but at Mrs Singh they include a bargain isolation pack, which boasts a bottle of red wine (or six pack of Kingfisher beer), butter chicken, dahl, rice and naan for $50.

Epocha, Carlton – Angie Giannakodakis is one of the tougher, and fun, hospitality professionals I’ve met, so it’s no surprise that Epocha is working their way through this crisis. They’ve launched a takeaway menu (oh man – choripan with chimichurri or Spanish seafood paella), they’ll deliver within a kilometre, but they’re also encouraging people to take it forward – buy a meal for a friend in need. Check out the menu on their instagram page, prepare to drool (and check out their sister restaurant, Elyros, in Camberwell ) – www.instagram.com/epochacarlton

Pasta Classica, Collingwood – this family run business is doing what they do best, just more of it. With a usually strong wholesale business, and no major events to supply, they’ll have bulk frozen pasta boxes, bulk Napoli and bolognese sauces; meat and veg lasagnas in family size and single servings, and are happy to deliver to those who physically cannot get out. www.pastaclassica.com.au

Wonderpies, Collingwood – some of the best pies I’ve tasted – seriously. Renowned chef Raymond Capaldi doesn’t do things by half, and it’s not just pies. Yes – there are pies, like tradiational five hour cooked beef steak or country chicken and garden vegetable in family or individual size; but you can also get your hands on lasagne, bread and butter pudding, eggplant parmagiana and more! www.instagram.com/wonderpiesmelb

Also check out:

Bar Liberty, Fitzroy

IN THE WEST

Victoria Hotel, Footscray – this Footscray favourite has put on a takeaway menu and rather than use packaging they’ll let you take their plates home – if you promise to bring them back! See their Facebook on Insta for menu details – www.instagram.com/victoriahotelkew

Also check out:

Navi, Yarraville

IN THE EAST

The Cookie Box, Windsor – Poor Gabriela and Rodrigo only launched The Cookie Box in Melbourne in February, they say they were first artisan chunky cookie shop. All I know is, I tasted their wares, and they were unbelievably, dangerously good. Clearly, the current situation was not in their business plan. They are desperately trying to keep their business afloat, and their staff in jobs, and so the cookies are coming to you. Their staff are doing alld the deliveries and will keep the delivery fees as well as a percentage of each sale. Did I mention these are ridiculously good cookies?!?! https://www.instagram.com/thecookieboxaustralia/

Mister Bianco, Kew – Joe Vargetto has teamed up with Doncaster Mini for “The Italian Job”. Give him 12 hours notice and he’ll deliver locally (free) a stunning array of pastas, sides, sauces, desserts and more. www.misterbianco.com.au / www.instagram.com/misterbiancokew

Thirty Eight Chairs, South Yarra – It was former Mafioso Michael Franzese who told us this South Yarra restaurant boasted the best Italian food outside of New York. Well, they also now have some of the best value takeaway meals. They’re doing two courses for $30 pick up. Think the classic eggplant parmagiana or caprese salad to start; and maybe their slow-cooked beef and veal ragu fettucine for main. www.instagram.com/38chairs

Centonove, Kew – Time to check in on Ross’ favourite, Centonove in Kew. Jesse and his team have a stunning list of some of their classic Italian dishes available for takeaway – including the signature Spaghettini with crab, chilli, garlic and tomato. www.instagram.com/centonove

Bia Hoi, Glen Waverley – And the venue we took over is offering a great $15 take home menu – including grilled chicken with rice, and egg noodles with seafood. www.instagram.com/biahoibar

Wonderpies, Bulleen – some of the best pies I’ve tasted – seriously. Renowned chef Raymond Capaldi doesn’t do things by half, and it’s not just pies. Yes – there are pies, like tradiational five hour cooked beef steak or country chicken and garden vegetable in family or individual size; but you can also get your hands on lasagne, bread and butter pudding, eggplant parmagiana and more! www.instagram.com/wonderpiesmelb

IN THE SOUTH

Sun Kitchen, Albert Park – It launched to much fanfare, and now, one of Melbourne’s most salubrious Chinese restaurants, Sun Kitchen, has joined Uber Eats, Easi and Deliveroo to give you a chance to try their brilliant regional Chinese cuisine. I’d jump at the Stir-fried fish fillet with XO sauce or the Kung Pao Chicken with Peanut. Delivery is available between 11.30am and 9.30pm each day, search for them on one of those apps. https://www.sun-kitchen.com/

Miss Ruben, Ripponlea – Ross and I ate our hearts out when we filmed A Moveable Feast at Miss Ruben. They were already doing a roaring trade in takeaway and take-home meals, now they’ve just ramped up a notch. Take home the signature Reuben sandwich; onion & goats curd tart; cured salmon bagel; matzah ball soup; and more – gotta stop, I’m starving! www.instagram.com/missrubenripponlea

Attica, Ripponlea – No, you are not seeing things. Even Attica is doing things differently. They’ll be taking onling orders for Attica Classics like “potato cooked in the earth” and “Spice-crusted lamb”, Ben Shewry will be doing a family meal of lasagne, salad and pull-apart garlic bread, and on Tuesday 24th Mark they’ll be holding an “Attica Bake Shop” next door to the restaurant – including their famous vegemite scrolls! www.instagram.com/atticamelbourne

GEELONG REGION

Alma, Geelong – This Latin American eatery that I adore is looking after you with take home boxes that come with your choice of side. Choose from Ravens Creek Pork Belly, free-range chicken, a 300g steak, or Roasted Sweet Potato. The sides? Mmmmmm, how about seasonal greens with cactus and pepitas, salt-baked carrots with honey, chipotle & wild rice, or crispy potatoes with garlic & parsley. www.instagram.com/alma_geelong

360Q Queenscliff – offering 14-day isolation packs of evening meals, as well as heat-and-eat single serves that can be collected from the Queenscliff Harbour restaurant.

Mr Grubb @ Oakdene – take away and delivery for the Ocean Grove area

Archive Wine Bar – pick up wine and deli goods from 3-6pm Wed to Sat, otherwise they[re delivering fabulous “survive in style” packs. Check their socials for more info

MORNINGTON PENINSULA

Jetty Road Brewery, Dromana – Well, you shouldn’t run out of beer on the Mornington Peninsula, local faves Jetty Road Brewery are now doing same day delivery from Portsea to Frankston. Try their classic core range, thrown caution to wine and splash out on their speciality beers the Pineapple Fritter or Blueberry Gose. More details: https://www.jettyroad.com.au/

Pier Street Kitchen, Dromana – If you’re social distancing down on the Mornington Peninsula, Pier Street Kitchen has you covered! This all day eatery has a heap of options for you to enjoy at home, including gorgeous sounding lasagne, moussaka or tagine for lunch or dinner – grab it hot or cold. www.instagram.com/pierstreetkitchen.

YARRA RANGES

Rochford, Coldstream – In the Yarra Valley, the team at Rochford have made the extraordinary decision to convert their winery space into a grocer. In just a week, the two restaurants and cellar door have become a fully functioning grocer, food and wine delivery and takeaway hub. You can now purchase fresh meat, fruit, vegetables, cheese, deli items, freshly baked bread, pasta, rice, specialty items, toilet paper, sanitiser and of course, wine! Plus, 400 Gradi Yarra Valley is on site, and they’re serving up freshly cooked pizza, pasta, and more for pickup or local delivery. www.rochford.com.au

Also check out:

Seville Estate, Seville

ONLINE

Goldelucks Donuts, online – Famous for their donuts, these guys have also launched Goldeluck’s Bakeshops, and they are baking up The Survival Pack – care packs to suit different sized families that contain all the necessities you could need. Think bread; pies; pasties; sausage rolls; quiches; freezable baked goods like danishes, pizza rolles, scrolls and croissants; and long life milk. See the full range, and their donuts, at https://www.goldelucks.com.au/

14 Days of Cheese, online – What used to be a business called 12 Days of Cheese, has clearly had to adapt their name given the current mandated isolation period. These guys run a café at AFL House and some food and cheese festival, all have suffered with the current crisis. But what they can do is stock you up with fabulous cheese. Head to their website to see what’s on offer, but basically place your order and they’ll (contactlessly) deliver a fabulous pack of artisanal cheeses (some even come with wine). Place orders before 2pm for next day delivery in all Melb Metro areas. www.14daysofcheese.com.au

The list will grow, and I’ll try to keep up, but for some other options head onto social media and check out some of the options your favourite restaurants have come up with, these are some brilliant restaurants with tremendous chefs and staff, and places I’d hate to see this city lose!