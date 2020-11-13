Kate’s Week in Food: New rooftop beer garden + Port Phillip ferries back on deck

THIS WEEK IN FOOD

THE PRINCE ROOFTOP – There’s plenty of al-fresco eating and drinking going on, and joining the outdoor party is The Prince complex in St Kilda which have launched the Prince Rooftop Beer Garden on the top floor of its multi-level carpark. Partnering with Brick Lane Brewing and Nagambie Brewery & Distillery, Melburnians can experience four weeks of balmy summer days and nights with ice-cold Brick Lane beers, Nagambie 3608 Gin cocktails and European-inspired picnic packs by newly launched Little Prince Wine. www.theprince.com.au/rooftop- beergarden

ANTHER GIN – Anther Distillery will finally open their new cellar door at the Geelong Federal Mills complex for distillery tastings and tours – via booking only from Saturday 21st November. Founded by multi-award winning distillers and drink makers, Dervilla McGowan and Sebastian Reaburn have created a working distillery, giving gin afficionados the chance to discover the flavours of Australia’s craft gin industry. Book a tour, enjoy a tasting complete with native botanicals, or enjoy a gin and tonic or seasons cocktail tasting flights. https://www.anther.com.au/

YOI INDONESIAN – Indonesian-fusion restaurant YOI has reopened in the city, complete with roomy new outdoor dining. Inspired by traditional family recipes, Chef favourites on YOI’s 30-plus dish menu include Salted Egg Chicken “Indomie” with fresh salted duck egg, Balinese Rice topped with Sambal Mata, and a 36-hour slow-cooked Wagyu Beef Rendang. See the full menu at – http://yoirestaurant.com.au/

NAPOLEONE BAR – How does a bar in the middle of an apple orchard sound? And what would it sell? Well, it’s obvious, really. After 70 years of growing apples in the Yarra Valley, the Napoleone family have built a bar celebrating all things apple, nestled in their Coldstream orchard. With an outdoor courtyard seating, the menu pays tribute to the apple – so enjoy house-made ciders, imports from France and aAustralian guest ciders, Calvados, Applejacks and cocktails. https://napoleone.com.au/ orchard-bar/

CO-LAB PANTRY – Co-Lab Pantry are still innovating away, and are now giving you the chance to enjoy the best of Victoria both out AND in. For those struggling to get seat at their restaurant, they’ve launched Co-Lab Sessions – limited edition dine-in experiences at some of Melbourne’s best. There are sessions at Gingerboy, Bar Lourinha, Capitano and more. Or, travel regional Victoria without leaving home by nabbing on of their Regional VIC Packs. Five boxes championing regional Victoria and its exceptional producers, makers and creators – choose from Ballarat, the Bellarine, Bendigo and more. https://colabpantry.com.au/

GOOD SPIRITS – From the creators of the Melbourne Cocktail Festival comes Good Spirits – an online bottled cocktail and Australian spirits store, stocking some of Australia’s best cocktails. Founder Michael Bascetta has teamed up with drinks experts Fancy Free to curate a selection of outstanding craft Australian spirits and pre-mixed cocktails made by some of the best bartenders and distillers across the country. Looking for a Christmas present – check out the 12 Good Spirits of Christmas – a curated pack of spirits and a ‘choose your own adventure’ map of cocktail recipes. More details – www.goodspiritstore.com

TWO POUNDS PICNIC HAMPERS – If nothing else, lockdown taught us to embrace the picnic, and as Victoria slowly re-opens, there’s no need to abandon it. Two Pounds have launched a range of great catering boxes and hampers for us to enjoy covering all occasions from picnics, Spring entertaining, or even gifts for new mums. Hampers and boxes start from $45.00 and vary in price, plus they’ll cater to any dietary needs and tailor boxes to your tastes. www.twopounds.com.au



PORT PHILLIP FERRIES – And this week in travel, we’re all heading down to the Bellarine Peninsula, because the Portarlington Ferry is back up and running FROM TODAY! Twice-daily services will operate on both their Geelong and Portarlington routes every Saturday and Sunday from this weekend, with reduced tickets guaranteeing a socially distanced and safe journey. Services will increase to four days a week in December, with twice-daily services operating on both routes from Thursday through to Sunday, starting from Thursday 3 December. It’s a terrific trip, and there is plenty to do when you arrive – from cider houses to wineries and terrific restaurants both in central Geelong and the Bellarine. Full timetable at: portphillipferries.com.au/ timetable