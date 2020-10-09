Kate’s Week in Food: Productive cheese nights + level up your wine knowledge

MAKER & MONGER – If you’re like me, there’s been plenty of eating going on, and not much else productive, but Maker & Monger have joined forces with the Pot Dispensary to change all that! They’ve launched a Cheese, Wine & Pottery Pack – the ultimate at-home activity pack. It promises enough clay, tools, wine and cheese to make any family, couple or household happy. Make your own bowls, mugs, vases, platters or jewellery; snack on some of Maker & Monger’s crowd-favourite products; and indulge in either a bottle of sparkling (Mosaique’s NV Clotilde Davenne Crémant de Bourgogne) or a red (Mosaique’s 2019 Domaine Raphael Chopin Gamay). Great fun for you, or a novel gift for someone else. makerandmonger. com.au/shop/ cheesewinepotterypack

MOVIDA X PICCOLINA – Melbourne favourites MoVida and Piccolina Gelateria have joined forces to bring you an iconic Spanish banquet of tapas and sharing plates for you to heat and enjoy at home, followed by three bespoke Spanish inspired gelato flavours curated by chef Frank Camorra. Think whipped cod roe served with Spanish picos; poached chicken boccadillo in spicy saffron sauce; and Bass Strait scallops poached in Escabeche sauce; and finishing with Fig Leaf gelato; Crema Catalana gelato; and Piña Colada Sorbet. The meal will serve two for $120 and includes a 1L tub of gelato, and is available next Friday 16 & Saturday 17 October. Pre-order at alimentaria.com.au

EPOCHA HOPE FOOD & WINE – Epocha’s lockdown enterprise, Hope Food & Wine have just added some seriously scrumptious tasting Spring dishes to their menu. We’re talking pan-roasted pork scotch fillet in a luscious pomegranate agrodolce; and a sprightly Spring salad of asparagus, peas, white beans and cherry tomatoes. Both dishes are now available to order from their menu, or as part of their Roast Packs. order.hungryhungry. com/epocha/menu

STOKEHOUSE PAPER FISH – Stokehouse’s beachfront kiosk Paper Fish is back in action after a winter hibernation, and with restrictions easing, there’ll hardly be a better spot to enjoy fish and chips on a sunny day that smack bang on St Kilda beach. Offering a healthier and more sustainable take on traditional takeaway, Paper Fish will be serving up the best-quality fish from Clamms Seafood and ingredients from local farms and producers across Victoria. There’ll be oysters shucked to order, a crumbed fish burger with local gurnard and housemade tartare, fish and chips, and more. instagram.com/_paperfish

ARCHIVE WINE BAR – The team behind the fabulous Archive Wine bar has also launched “Geelong Wine School”, a Wine & Spirit Education Trust accredited program provider. If you’re keen to expand your wine tasting skills in iso, they’ve gone online, with courses now offered via video conference. You can study for an official Level 1 Award in Wines from Monday 12th October. You don’t have to be in Geelong, they’ll easily post wine samples using their wine preservation system. So we’re talking enjoying wine, and dabbling in some self improvement – winning! geelongwineschool.com. au

ACRE FARM & EATERY – Keeping busy in lockdown, on Tues 20th October, acre farm & eatery at Burwood Brickworks will host a live, interactive cooking masterclass led by their farmhouse restaurant Head Chef, Chef PJ. It’ll kick off at 7pm, and Chef PJ will take guests through a free masterclass for his chocolate tart with whisky whipped cream via Zoom. The class is free, you’ll get a receipe in advance to prepare. So if you’re in the east, support a local business and register HERE.

PRAHRAN MARKET X MOON DOG – Prahran Market and Moon Dog Brewery have joined forces to launch Pie & Beer Taster Boxes jus tin time for the footy finals. You’ll get 13 gourmet party pies house-made by Market traders, an exclusive four pack of Moon Dog Brewery beers, plus a mini Sherrin for $55. It’s available for delivery for the Prelims and Grand Final, orders close on Monday 12th and 19th. Visit – shop.prahranmarket. com.au/pages/pour-n-plenty- promotion.

CENTONOVE – Centonove have launched their “La Scampagnata” picnic hampers. Designed to feed two, you’ll enjoy potted confit ocean trout, panini with San Daniele Proscuitto, country style terrine, a rustic torte, preserve, cheese, baby baguette, cannoli, mineral water, and wine. They’ll even supply cutlery, naptkins, wine glasses, hamper and service plate. Perfect. centonove.com.au

SPLASH VODKA PICNICS – I’ll be talking picnics on the Breakfast program next Friday, but for a preview, Melbourne-based hard seltzer, Splash Vodka, has teamed up with the brunch gurus at Tall Timber, Friends of Mine & BAWA to put on the ultimate boozy brunch spread. Their Boozy Brunch Box for two will set you back $35 and contains two Ham, Cheese + Tomato Croissants, two slices of Banana Bread, a couple of Double Choc & Walnut Brownies, and of course two cans of Splash Vodka. Or there’s a box for four that includes Breaky Sliders and more priced at $75. You’ll need to order direct from the venues – talltimbercafe. com.au; bawacafe.com.au; friendsofmine.com. au.