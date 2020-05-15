Kate’s Week in Food: Street food that comes to you + the world’s BEST premix cocktail

Good news for a local favourite, Starward Whisky’s “(New) Old Fashioned” bottled cocktail has just taken home the ‘World’s Best Premix’ and ‘World’s Best Contemporary Cocktail’ at the the 2020 World Premix Awards in London. This prestigious awards programme, judged by an expert international panel, reviews cocktails from around the world and only the very best is bestowed the title. Blended in house by Starward’s team of bartenders and distillers, their (New) Old Fashioned is an aromatic blend of Starward whisky, orange bitters and wattle seed demerara syrup, all of which are made inhouse. Like we needed an excuse to try it! It’s available at Starward.com.au, Dan Murphy’s, Vintage Cellars, and at leading booze retailers.

