Kate’s Week in Food: Street food that comes to you + the world’s BEST premix cocktail

ROLLIN’ ON
Popular Vietnamese joint Roll’d have just launched their Roll’d Runners – the food van that comes to you and whips up fresh Vietnamese dishes right in front of your eyes. The plan is for every Roll’d outlet eventually to have one of these that will visit homes, streets and workplaces across Melbourne for lunch and dinner. Right now, there’s one live around Berwick, Mulgrave, and Narre Warren; and Bayside residents should get ready for their own Runner. But they’re calling on communities across the city to register for their own Roll’d Run … there’s no minimum order, no delivery fees, and it’s all made onsite. rolld.com.au/rolld-runner/
AIM FOR THE STARS
Good news for a local favourite, Starward Whisky’s “(New) Old Fashioned” bottled cocktail has just taken home the ‘World’s Best Premix’ and ‘World’s Best Contemporary Cocktail’ at the the 2020 World Premix Awards in London. This prestigious awards programme, judged by an expert international panel, reviews cocktails from around the world and only the very best is bestowed the title. Blended in house by Starward’s team of bartenders and distillers, their (New) Old Fashioned is an aromatic blend of Starward whisky, orange bitters and wattle seed demerara syrup, all of which are made inhouse. Like we needed an excuse to try it! It’s available at Starward.com.au, Dan Murphy’s, Vintage Cellars, and at leading booze retailers.
SOI TASTY
One of best known food names, Michael Lambie, is popping up at the Grosvenor Hotel in St Kilda. He’s opening Soi 10, an Asian street food inspired pop-up next Thursday 21 May! Lambie is no stranger to great Asian food, having brought up brilliant offerings at Taxi, The Smith and Lucy Liu. Food can be pre-ordered, picked up without leaving the car and devoured without plates or cutlery. Expect plenty of buns and dumplings (like the king prawn dumplings with ginger, chilli and spring onion), smaller dishes life soft shelled crab with roasted rice, and bigger meals like a Rendang beef features toasted coconut and pickles. You’ll find Soi 10 beside the Grosvenor Hotel at the end of its drive-through bottleshop. grosvenorhotel.com.au
BACK AT THE BEACH
Good news for residents of the West, beachside favourite Sebastian have had a bit of a hiatus, but they’re back with weekend set menu and dinings kits for you to enjoy at home. Enjoy a three course date night or family feast with some of their most popular menu items – think leek croquetas, smoked chicken or slow roasted pork shoulder with sides, and add on an indulgent Basque cheesecake. It’s all available Friday and Saturday dinner or Sunday lunch. Pick up at the restaurant or delivery to local suburbs. Check their website for details: sebastianbeachgrill.com/takeaway
DUCKIN’ GOOD
Windsor favourite Firebird is firing up again with the launch of ‘The Mighty Ducks’. A new takeaway offering, there’ll be just 30 serves available each Friday night for pre-order and collection. ‘The Mighty Ducks’ are a Vietnamese take on the classic French dish Duck a l’Orange, which takes four-days to prepare. Head Chef Steven Ngo brines, marinates, and stuffs each Mighty Duck with spring onions, lemongrass, garlic cloves, sesame oil and oyster sauce, before slowly roasting them with burnt orange zest and five-spices in Firebird’s custom-built oven. Plus, you’ll get a side of egg noodles tossed in chive oil, gai lan, and Ngo’s special sauce – a reduction of the cooking juices, a grilled orange and pickled ginger. It’ll set you back $59, and you’ll get a full duck and sides that will feed up to three people. Pre-order Monday to Sunday at: hanoi-hannah-firebird.myshopify.com/