Kate’s Week in Food: The best catered Grand Final Day in history

Could this be the best catered Grand Final Day in history for Melbourne families?

With restaurants and bars closed and relying at “Heat-at-Home” trade, there are a tremendous number of Grand Final packs available to order for next week, and they look seriously good.

Here’s just a small selection:

HANOI HANNAH – Hanoi Hannah has prepared a Vietnamese feast on your behalf with ‘The Long Weekender’ entertainers pack. Featuring a range of Hanoi Hannah favourites to feed four people, dishes include banh mi, spring rolls, bun hoi, grilled chicken ribs, kingfish betel leaf, papaya salad and much more. The packs come with bamboo plates, bowls and forks, meaning more time to feast and less cleaning up. It’s priced at $232 (or $58 per person). providoor.com.au/ s/hanoi-hannah

SUNDA EXP – Sunda have released a Grand Final Feast, and Grand Final Party Pack, and I think the Party pack is one of the coolest menus I’ve seen in a while. For $70 per person, chef Khanh Nguyen will shower you with seriously fun snacks like his famous cheeseburger roti with fermented sambal; Laotian pork sausage bun with white kimchi and apple; Vietnamese black pudding sausage rolls; Duck rendang party pies; and more. I. Want. One. giftshop. thehotelwindsor.com.au/ product/afl-grand-final-party- exp-for-two-70-per-person/

L’HOTEL GITAN – Indulge the night in with Gitan’s Grand Final Grazing Menu, promising enough food for the whole night. You’ll enjoy flatbreads and dips (hummus, smoked chilli, capsicum and walnut), salmon gravlax with avocado and citrus, house made pork and fennel sausages with caramelised onions and house made tomato chutney, potato salad, and finish off with a citrus trifle. It’ll set you back $55 per person, and you can order through providoor.com.au/ promo/lhotelgitan

NOBU AT HOME – Step your Grand Final game up a notch, with a Nobu’s Footy Favourites box. The esteemedCrown venue is putting together a box for the at home BBQ aficionado, no dishes or pots to wash, no re-plating -just whack ‘em on the barbie. There’ll be edamame with Spicy Pastrami Salt, house special Maki, Black Cod Miso Tapas, Skull Island Prawns with Yuzu Koshu and Seaweed Butter, BBQ Pork belly, and more. crownmelbourne. com.au/restaurants/premium/ nobu/at-home?a=footy

PORK FARM TO PLATE – Salt Kitchen Charcuterie & Western Plains Pork collaborated to launch “Pork Farm to Plate”, bringing their products direct to you, and their “Salt Kitchen Entertainment Box” looks perfect for Grand Final day. You’ll get four smoked Bratwurst sausages; 4 smoked Thai sausages; a confit roasting pork hock (and Sriracha sauce and bao buns to eat it with); and 1.2kg Korean BBQ pork ribs. Whip up a coleslaw and you’ve got a feast for four, surely! It’s priced at $90. porkfarmtoplate.com



BUILDERS ARMS HOTEL – The famous Fitzroy pub has launched a finish-at-home football feast, a classic mixed-grill menu you to enjoy right across Grand Final weekend, Friday 23rd to Sunday 25th October. Sea and land unite on the barbie – with Meatsmith pork, fennel and espelette sausage, a generous double-loin chop of Suffolk spring lamb, wild caught juicy Skull Island prawn from the Gulf of Carpentaria, along Sher Wagyu rump minute steak and plump scallops ready for a quick kiss on the grill; and some side salads to make you look a bit healtier. It’s seriously good value at $45 per person for parties of any size. buildersarmshotel. com.au/grand-final

CHIN CHIN / HAWKER HALL – These iconic Melbourne venues are delivering special Grand Final Footy Packs to most of Victoria next week to celebrate the big dance. Packs include saucy dishes from either venue for two, a free beer each, chopsticks, cooking instructions and menus too. From Chin Chin, enjoy Pork + Chive Dumplings, Butter Chicken Pies, Crab Fried Rice and more; or from Hawker Hall – Prawn Bee Goreng Noodles, Hainanese BBQ Chicken, and more. Pre-order available until 12 pm on Wednesday 21st October.

URBAN FOODIES – Urban Foodies have been supplying Melbourne families with great finish at home and DIY meals, now they’ve come up with some Footy Fever Packs. There are three packs to choose from, and each ocmes with a six pack of beer. Think The Torpedo (12 DIY Wagyu beef sliders, nine mini beef pies, nine mini sausage rolls); The Punt (12 DIY Wagyu beef sliders, Japanese crispy Karaage chicken) or the Drop Punt (20 DIY Wagyu beef sliders, Japanese crispy Karaage chicken). They’re priced at $110 per pack, including 6-pack of Colonial Draught, Pale Ale or Cider. urbanfoodies.com. au/

PROVIDOOR – Look out on Providoor for Grand Final packages from Maha, Estelle, Marameo, Palermo, Movida, Gingerboy and plenty more. providoor.com.au