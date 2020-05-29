Kate’s Week in Food: The biggest truffle festival outside Europe + unmissable rooftop dining!

Plenty of indoor venues opening up as of 1st of June, but there are some al fresco areas coming back too – The Rooftop at QT among them. As is required, all bookings at the rooftop will be seated, have a 2 hour maximum time frame, alcohol will only be served with a meal, and there’ll be a maximum 20 patrons on site. There’ll be a brand new dinner menu that will include fresh, stone-baked pizzas, Wood Fired John Dory, Steak Frites and Braised Lamb Shoulder. This is the first time you’ll be able to book this space, so jump on it! qthotels.com/ melbourne/eat-drink/rooftop- at-qt/

Seville Estate have come up with the perfect way to stay safe, but enjoy a meal out with your loved one, offering private dining in their stunningly restored family homestead. They’ll design a menu just for you based on the freshest local produce available, and you’ll enjoy private hospitality and can organise matched wines to boot. All the info – sevilleestate.com. au/private-dining

Great news for those that have to go gluten free, with a new specialist patisserie opening in Melbourne. Glazed Gluten-Free Patisserie is the baby of Chef Liran Adika who’s worked at establishments including Vue De Monde. All his cakes, desserts, artisan breads and popular savoury treats are free from gluten, dairy and nuts, and by all reports – are absolutely delicious. Think innovations like the ‘Krembo’ – a super light and fluffy meringue atop a gluten-free crunchy biscuit and available in a range of flavours. More details – glazedglutenfree. com.au

If there is one thing Melbourne does well, it is brunch, but you can’t go out for breakfast EVERY day. But, you can cook glorious morning meals at home, particularly now with the launch of Brunch in Melbourne – the brainchild of Australian charity OnePlate. This cookbook features over 130 recipes from 100 Melbourne venues covering the basics like poached eggs and sourdough bread, though to sweet and savoury specials from iconic joints like Liminal, St Ali, and Matcha Mylkbar. And, 100% of sales will fund OnePlate’s sustainable food security projects for kids and families in the Philippines, Cambodia, Kenya, Congo and Rwanda. Buy one through the One Plate website: oneplate.co

Well, it’s the biggest truffle festival outside Europe, so Truffle Melbourne can’t just disappear because the world’s a bit crazy right now! It’s still truffle season, so we should still celebrate them, and you can do just that thanks to a seasonal pop-up at Queen Vic Market from Thursday 28 May. Open on weekday market days from 10am – 2pm, and weekends from 10am – 3pm, you can head down for a chat and browse, or order online or via phone and have your goodies delivered to your car. They’re not as exclusive as you think, a $30.00 truffle is enough for friends to shave over their favourite pasta or risotto with plenty leftover to enjoy over scrambled eggs the next day. Plus, think about signing up for a truffle hunt! Check it all out at: trufflemelbourne. com