Kate’s Week in Food: The first Australian Cider Day + a top notch Grand Prix dining experience

Mark Ebbels’ is bringing his intimate vegan fine dining series, The Circle Seasonal Dining Series, back to the stunning TarraWarra Estate on Friday, 6 March. Held in the Estate’s dining room, the focus will be on Autumn produce showcasing Mark’s passion for vegan food and of course making the most of the winery’s quarter-acre kitchen garden. Each course will be accompanied by TarraWarra Estate wines, which are also vegan. Highlights will include tomato tart with nutmeg, olive and basil; and doughnuts with blood plum, clove and black pepper. More info: tarrawarra.com.au

Friend of the program Matt McConnell (Bar Louinha) has pointed out that for the month of March it’s time to Shine & Dine. It’s all about Cambodian charity Free to Shine, who do great work educating young girls to help prevent them from become victims of sex trafficking. So, across Melbourne, you’ll have your chance to help, by eating and drinking at participating restaurants, ordering a special “Shine & Dine” dish, and $5 will be sent to to this terrific charity. Try Matt’s Prawn & Yarra Valley mushroom tortilla with fermented chilli at Bar Lourinha, Jai’s special Cambodian Red Curry at Jetty Road Brewery, the award-winning hot smoked salmon pizza at Augello Pizzeria in Balwyn, and many more. Full list of dishes and details on Bar Lourinha’s special fundraising dinner at: freetoshine.org/ shineanddine

Can’t imagine being able to indulge in a luxury experience at the Grand Prix? Well you can! Award-winning rooftop and bar, The Emerson, will bring a touch of its own luxe glamour to the event, hosting the Parc Chalet Presented by The Emerson. It’s an exclusive, covered but open air enclosure located on turn 14, with prime and unrestricted viewing of drivers charging straight towards the finish line. Enjoy drinks, five star canapés, large TV screens, premium track views, a pop up cocktail bar and a thrilling line up of DJ entertainment. Pricing and more info at: theemerson.com.au/ event/parcchalet

Here is some news! The first ever Australian Cider Day has been announced for Saturday, March 14 and Flying Brick Cider Co on the Bellarine Peninsula is the place to be! They’ll have bands, great food, cider (of course), wine, beer, cocktails, cider-making demonstrations and a FREE kids activity area. Tickets are just $20 online via cidercelebrations.com.au or $25 on the day.