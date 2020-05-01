Kate’s Week in Food: The Mother’s Day edit
PUNCHING HIGH – City institution Punch Lane is also offering up a Mother’s Day high tea, which includes sweet treats such as classic opera cakes and trifle, traditional and fruit scones with clotted cream and strawberry preserve, quiches, sausage rolls, croquettes, and sandwiches for $40 per person. Plus you can add a bottle of Loredan Prosecco for $30 or some NV Delamere Sparkling from Tassie for $40. Pre-order for pick up or delivery by 5pm on Fri 8 May via punchlane.com.au
KEEP HER SWEET – Christy Tania and Glace Desserts have the ultimate high tea treat for mums. We’re talking three tiers of teats – 16 mini desserts, fresh scones with jam and whipped cream, cucumber sandwiches, caramel dark choc chip cookies and custom teabags. Available for delivery to a range of suburbs. glacedessert.com/
IT’S A DATE – Ripponlea Food and Wine is re-opening just in time for you to shout mum and dad a “Dinner Date”. Make your “reservation” online, then the RFW staff will deliver a dinner bag on the day with personalised “Dinner Date by RFW” menu cards for table setting, a special Spotify playlist and the deconstructed/par-cooked meals ready to finish off in home kitchen, with full heating and plating instructions. There are FIVE entrees and mains to choose from – so entree could be maybe tuna tartare with spiced cucumber & avocado salsa, tomato, & caper vinegarette; or maybe some heartier beef brisket and manchego croquettes. Main could be crispy gnocchi, beef brisket ragu, salsa verde; or perhaps crab alla oglio linguini with chilli, garlic, and white wine. See the full menu (and upgrades like desserts and sides) at: ripponleafoodandwine.
YUMMY MUMMY – No doubt Mum won’t have been able to enjoy Yum Cha for a while now, but don’t worry, it’s Ruyi to the rescue! They’ve been sending their gorgeous dumpling all over Melbourne, but for Mother’s Day only, they’re offering you the choice of two set Yum Cha menus. Set one includes chicken wings, chillis wontons, Xiao long bao and more. Set two gives you Prawn shumai, pan-fried dumplings and QA Cone Bay wild barramundi steamed with soy yuzu sauce. And of course you’ll get some green jasmine tea. Sets are $30 or $40 per person. Contact sheng@ruyi.com.au
MEALS FOR MUM – Forget the chrysanthemums and slippers, St Kilda’s Grosvenor Hotel has their own hatted chef cooking up a two or three course meal for mum for Mother’s Day. Menu one features King prawn & salmon ravioli, saffron & herb veloute with crustacean oil, main is a slow braised free range chicken coq au vin or 12 hour roasted lamb shoulder with chimichurri and lamb jus; plus sides. What about menu two, with a duck liver parfait, plus grass fed and dry aged Gippsland rib eye or that lamb roast. grosvenorhotel.
THAT’S AMORE – Over in Thomastown, That’s Amore Cheese has launched two gift boxes just for mum (plus some hampers perfect for any occasion). For Mother’s Day, choose from a Cook Box for mum with baking essentials like baker’s flour, yeast, pasta, eggs, honey and olive oil and, of course, delicious That’s Amore Cheeses. Or the Viva La Mamma Hamper for the perfect lazy cheese board with cheeses, lavosh, salami, fig paste and Baci. All the details via:
www.thatsamoredelivery.com.au
SAY IT WITH PASTA – CBD Pasta bar Pentolina is cooking mum up a four course Italian feast for just $39 per person, with free delivery within 15km of the CBD. We’re talking choice of two entreés (salmon gravlax or mixed salumi), three pasta dishes (hearty beef lasagna, delicate spinach & ricotta cannelloni or hand-made monkfish & scampi tortelli) and three main courses (wild barramundi served in a fish brodetto, crispy slow-cooked pork belly or classic eggplant parmigiana). PLUS – there’s an autumn side salad and a choice of artisan gelato for dessert. It’ll be delivered on Saturday 8th May so on mum’s special day it’ll just be heat, plate up, and serve. Orders via eat@pentolina.com.au or see pentolina.com.au
J’AIME MAMAN – Say it in style, as French staples Bistro Gitan & L’Hotel Gitan combine forces to bring you (and mum) Gitan at Home hampers. Each week, a new hamper will be released, featuring some classic Gitan dishes to be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home. Hampers will include one favourite from the petite menu, two main dishes, side and dessert, created by chefs in the Gitan kitchens. The Couple’s Hamper which serves two will set you back $90 and keep dad happy too! To place an order head to gitan.com.au/hamper-
ANYTHING BUT MOTHER’S RUIN – Does mum live up Upwey-way? Well Fat Goat has just released another batch of their Dandenongs Dry Gin in collaboration with “That Spirited Lot” and they’ve put together the mother of all gift packs for mum. They say their gin should remind you of a fresh Sherbrooke forest walk, with hints of gum leaf, tangelo peel and lemon verbena. Choose from the ultimate pack or the G&T kit – both with matching tonic, Goat-styled chocolates from Hahndorfs Chocolates in Upper Ferntree Gully, and dehydrated fruit. Order online for local deliveries on Saturday 9th May or you can click & collect from them on Friday 8th May. fatgoat.com.au/
GIVE MUM THE WORLD – How about shouting mum a few meals and a trip across the world with the Atlas Masterclass? Chef Charlie Carrington is taking diners around the world with his meal boxes that give you chef prepared ingredients and recipes for three nights worth of dinners specific to one country. I went to Israel with Charlie and it was brilliant, coming weeks could take your mum to France, Brazil or Thailand. atlasmasterclass.com.au
MUM WILL PINCH HERSELF – You wanna spoil someone? Surely you can’t go past champagne and lobster! Well, Pinchy’s Champagne & Lobster Bar has re-opened and launched ‘Pinchy’s-At-Home’, meaning you can order mum a Lobster roll, grilled snapper, Crab Taco; or Seafood Bastilla. They’re offering pick up & delivery only, Wednesday to Sunday – 11:30 am till Late – see pinchys.co for more detail.