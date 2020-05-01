Kate’s Week in Food: The Mother’s Day edit

PUNCHING HIGH – City institution Punch Lane is also offering up a Mother’s Day high tea, which includes sweet treats such as classic opera cakes and trifle, traditional and fruit scones with clotted cream and strawberry preserve, quiches, sausage rolls, croquettes, and sandwiches for $40 per person. Plus you can add a bottle of Loredan Prosecco for $30 or some NV Delamere Sparkling from Tassie for $40. Pre-order for pick up or delivery by 5pm on Fri 8 May via punchlane.com.au



KEEP HER SWEET – Christy Tania and Glace Desserts have the ultimate high tea treat for mums. We’re talking three tiers of teats – 16 mini desserts, fresh scones with jam and whipped cream, cucumber sandwiches, caramel dark choc chip cookies and custom teabags. Available for delivery to a range of suburbs. glacedessert.com/ shop

IT’S A DATE – Ripponlea Food and Wine is re-opening just in time for you to shout mum and dad a “Dinner Date”. Make your “reservation” online, then the RFW staff will deliver a dinner bag on the day with personalised “Dinner Date by RFW” menu cards for table setting, a special Spotify playlist and the deconstructed/par-cooked meals ready to finish off in home kitchen, with full heating and plating instructions. There are FIVE entrees and mains to choose from – so entree could be maybe tuna tartare with spiced cucumber & avocado salsa, tomato, & caper vinegarette; or maybe some heartier beef brisket and manchego croquettes. Main could be crispy gnocchi, beef brisket ragu, salsa verde; or perhaps crab alla oglio linguini with chilli, garlic, and white wine. See the full menu (and upgrades like desserts and sides) at: ripponleafoodandwine. com.au YUMMY MUMMY – No doubt Mum won’t have been able to enjoy Yum Cha for a while now, but don’t worry, it’s Ruyi to the rescue! They’ve been sending their gorgeous dumpling all over Melbourne, but for Mother’s Day only, they’re offering you the choice of two set Yum Cha menus. Set one includes chicken wings, chillis wontons, Xiao long bao and more. Set two gives you Prawn shumai, pan-fried dumplings and QA Cone Bay wild barramundi steamed with soy yuzu sauce. And of course you’ll get some green jasmine tea. Sets are $30 or $40 per person. Contact sheng@ruyi.com.au MEALS FOR MUM – Forget the chrysanthemums and slippers, St Kilda’s Grosvenor Hotel has their own hatted chef cooking up a two or three course meal for mum for Mother’s Day. Menu one features King prawn & salmon ravioli, saffron & herb veloute with crustacean oil, main is a slow braised free range chicken coq au vin or 12 hour roasted lamb shoulder with chimichurri and lamb jus; plus sides. What about menu two, with a duck liver parfait, plus grass fed and dry aged Gippsland rib eye or that lamb roast. grosvenorhotel. com.au

THAT’S AMORE – Over in Thomastown, That’s Amore Cheese has launched two gift boxes just for mum (plus some hampers perfect for any occasion). For Mother’s Day, choose from a Cook Box for mum with baking essentials like baker’s flour, yeast, pasta, eggs, honey and olive oil and, of course, delicious That’s Amore Cheeses. Or the Viva La Mamma Hamper for the perfect lazy cheese board with cheeses, lavosh, salami, fig paste and Baci. All the details via:

www.thatsamoredelivery.com.au