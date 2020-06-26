Kate’s Week in Food: Two outstanding new venues + a lunchtime bargain!

Some seriously exciting openings on the horizon. Melbourne legend Andrew McConnell will bring us Gimlet in mid-July, which is a bar that will of course promise tremendous food. Named after the swish cocktail, it’ll pay tribute to the mixed drink from classic cocktails to house concoctions. It will call Cavendish House home, with gorgeous art deco features, sweeping glass windows, and seriously classy decor. On the menu? European dishes and a club sandwich to die for. They’re taking bookings now for “preview” events. gimlet.melbourne

Internationally acclaimed Chef-Restaurateur Jessi Singh is bringing four levels of fun to Clarendon street with Mr Brownie Rooftop Hotel — a vibrant, multi-level Indian-British curry pub. It’s bound in neon lights and promises fun food and drinks from the rooftop to the basement “boom boom room”. It’ll open July 2. themrbrownie.com

Weekend lunchtimes are now the domain of the Satay Club at Hawker Hall. Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm, get your choice of four delicious satay sticks for $11 and complement it with a $3 Shiki beers to get your weekend party started. You can choose from turmeric and lemongrass chicken, Sichuan and chilli salt beef, cumin and sesame salt pork, or spicy tofu and sweet potato; and there’s nothing to stop you ordering some prawn toast, bao buns or roti eggs on the side! hawkerhall.com.au