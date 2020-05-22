Kate’s Week in Food: Yum cha boxes at home + my favourite charcuterie producer

YUM TO YOU

After a runaway Mother’s Day success, the team at David’s are excited to launch yum cha boxes every Saturday and Sunday. You can enjoy ten classic Yum Cha dishes at home for $56. Think gorgeous dishes like BBQ pork buns, Ginger prawn dumplings, crispy chicken ribs, Sweet and chunky eggplant and plenty more. The yum cha boxes are available for two “seatings” at 12pm and 1pm via Mr Yum, you can pick-up at David’s Restaurant or opt for delivery for suburbs within 4km. mryum.com/davids- ta

TASTES OF TRAVEL

The Asylum Seeker Resource Centre is giving our tastebuds to chance to take off after launching ASRC Catering’s heat-at-home meal service, delivering delicious vegetarian to homes around Melbourne or offering a Fitzroy pickup. The dishes are inspired by the flavours, cuisines and cultures of the people seeking asylum that the ASRC’s social enterprise employs, like Patrick, a psychologist by profession from Uganda who now works in the kitchen. Try tangy Persian Eggplant Fessunjun, a hearty East African curry and more – see the full menu at meals.asrc.org.au

STILL GOING

Interesting to hear Shane Delia announce this week that he won’t be opening his Maha establishments for the month of June as he says the safety of staff, customers and suppliers must remain the priority. The good news is MahaGo will continue in the meantime, the feedback on their meals has been stupendous – the special this week is a Pomegranate glazed beef with pickled pine mushroom, pine nut & currants … yum! mahago.com.au

CHARMING CHARCUTERIE

My favourite charcuterie producer in this fine state, Ballarat’s Salt Charcuterie, has joined forces with Western Plains Pork to create Pork Farm to Plate, bringing you great value packs of some of the best fresh pork cuts, cured meats, bacons, hams and terrines money can buy! I highly recommend their chorizo, Wagyu girello pastrami, and Noix de Jambon (dry cured French ham). Check out the full range at: porkfarmtoplate. com

DINING DIGITALLY

Don’t forget, as you heard this week, Melbourne Food and Wine Festival has gone online, with a great program of talks, tours, demonstrations, theatre trivia, and special meals for you to enjoy at home. This format means you can see and hear the best chefs from Australia and the world. See the full program at melbournefoodandwine.com.au