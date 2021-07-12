3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Kevin Rudd’s office responds..

Kevin Rudd’s office responds to Pfizer statement over Australia’s vaccine supply

2 hours ago
3aw news
Article image for Kevin Rudd’s office responds to Pfizer statement over Australia’s vaccine supply

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer says any suggestion a third party played a role in its contract with Australia is inaccurate.

It follows reports former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd took it upon himself to help speed up the supply of vaccine doses.

Pfizer says the only two parties involved in agreements are it, and the federal government.

Mr Rudd’s office has since released its own statement, stating Pfizer’s claims were consistent with Mr Rudd’s message and that he would not want to “associate himself with Australian government’s comprehensively botched” vaccine roll-out.

(Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332