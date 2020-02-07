Key groups still divided over proposed religious discrimination bill
The government’s proposed religious discrimination bill has been described as having “fundamental deficiencies.”
The Attorney General, Christian Porter, is preparing to re-engage with key faith groups ahead of finalising the legislation.
Dan Flynn, Chief Political Officer for the Australian Christian Lobby, told Tom Elliott his group still had a number of concerns.
Tom Elliott said he wasn’t surprised.
“It is a minefield,” the 3AW Drive host said.
