Key groups still divided over proposed religious discrimination bill

5 hours ago
The government’s proposed religious discrimination bill has been described as having “fundamental deficiencies.”

The Attorney General, Christian Porter, is preparing to re-engage with key faith groups ahead of finalising the legislation.

Dan Flynn, Chief Political Officer for the Australian Christian Lobby, told Tom Elliott his group still had a number of concerns.

Tom Elliott said he wasn’t surprised.

“It is a minefield,” the 3AW Drive host said.

