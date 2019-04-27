3AW
Key Saint injures knee in horrific incident

1 hour ago
Bad news for St Kilda as young-gun 22-year-old Jack Lonie suffers a brutal knee injury after an awkward landing.

Lonie jumped for a contested mark on the wing however was knocked by opponent Rory Laird mid air.

Upon landing his knee hyperextended out the back and where he instantly fell to the ground in pain.

He was removed from the field instantly and taken down to the rooms for further observation.

The youngster just signed a two-year contract extension.

St Kilda are hopeful it might be just a medial ligament rather than the full rupture.

 

 

 

