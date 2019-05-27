Keyless cars prove ‘relativity easy’ for crooks to hijack

A motoring expert says keyless cars are relatively simple for crooks to hijack, hence relay station attacks are becoming far too common.

Paul Gover told 3AW Mornings cheap and easily accessible scanning devices are to blame for the trend.

“They wait until you lock or unlock your car with a remote key and then catch the code with a scanning device,” warned Mr Gover.

“Once they have that, getting into the car is easy.”

With modern cars constantly online, whether that be for software updates or traffic alerts, the opportunity for break-ins is increased.

Bosch Engineer, Mark Jackman, says they are working with car manufacturers to develop anti-hacking technology to block these devices.

“We are working on the next generation of technology so this doesn’t happen anymore.”

Click PLAY to hear the full chat