Kentucky Fried Chicken has confirmed it’s running low on chicken in Victoria.

The fast food chain told 3AW Drive it was suffering a shortage in supply due to a COVID-19 outbreak at a food distribution plant.

It means some stores will only be open for limited hours in the coming days.

Some may even close for the weekend.

“We’re sorry for any issues this causes our customers – we’re doing everything we can to help our suppliers get back on track.”