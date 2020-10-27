3AW
Kick-start Victoria: Neil Mitchell is giving small businesses a boost

60 mins ago
Neil Mitchell

Neil Mitchell is giving Victorian small businesses a boost as they reopen after months in harsh lockdown.

Every day this week, he’ll set aside some time for business owners to phone in and give their business a plug, or offer reopening specials to entice customers to come through their doors.

He’s also giving away thousands of dollars in advertising to small businesses in need.

Email nmitchell@3aw.com.au with your business details (including contact details) and why you deserve to be featured, and the 3AW Mornings team will pick deserving businesses to receive a FREE advertisement.

3AW’s Jane Holmes will read the ads live on air in program time — you can’t buy that!

Press PLAY below for more details.

