Kids sent home after gastro outbreak at prestigious girls’ school in Melbourne’s east

Students have been sent home from a prestigious girls’ school in Melbourne’s inner east after an outbreak of gastro.

One parent told Neil Mitchell the illness has impacted “hundreds” of students, parents and teachers, at Ruyton Girls School.

“Last week Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, I’m told the school was shut down on Friday, and they said they would quarantine kids if they weren’t picked up when sick,” Neil said.

“It impacted I’m told, hundreds of people, children, parents, teachers.

“A very nasty strain of gastro, the school’s doing everything it can to clean it down and manage the situation.

“I know its right because I’ve been leaked a letter sent home by the head of the junior school to the junior school parents.”

