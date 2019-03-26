Killer Borce faces court today as son calls for long prison sentence

Borce Ristevski will face court today for a plea hearing after admitting he killed his wife Karen.

Ristevski pleaded guilty to the downgraded charge of manslaughter a day before a Supreme Court jury was expected to be empanelled for his murder trial.

He originally told police his wife Karen, 47, left their Avondale Heights home in 2016 to go for a walk after an argument about money, and that she never returned.

Eight months later, Ms Ristevski’s body was discovered in bushland near Mount Macedon.

Days later, Borce was a pallbearer at Karen’s funeral.

An autopsy could not determine the cause of her death Borce is yet to reveal how he killed his wife.

He will face a plea hearing today where the prosecution and defence will present information they want the judge to take into account when deciding on his sentence.

His son says he killed his wife over money, claiming their business was failing and that the couple’s Avondale Heights home was was in Karen’s name.

Anthony Rickard told Channel 7 Borce should be sentenced to 25 years jail for the crime.