Killer on the run after deadly assault in Melbourne’s south-east

A killer remains on the run following a fatal assault in Seaford last night.

Paramedics were first called to reports of a suspected stabbing on Station Street shortly before 7pm.

They attempted revive the victim, a 26-year-old Langwarrin man, but he died at the scene.

No arrests have yet been made.

Homicide Squad detectives are trying to establish exactly how the man sustained his injuries.

Witnesses claim he was attacked with a glass bottle.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au