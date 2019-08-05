3AW
Killer on the run after Portland stabbing

57 mins ago
3AW News

A killer is on the run following a stabbing in the state’s south-west.

A man attended Portland Hospital at 12.30am with stab wounds.

He received treatement for his injuries, but died shortly after arriving at hospital.

The man is believed to have been stabbed in a toilet block in Henty Street just after midnight.

Police have established a crime scene around the public toilet.

Homicide detectives are now investigating.

No arrests have yet been made.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au

3AW News
