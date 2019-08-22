Kilsyth stabbing: Police hunt attacker who fatally stabbed a retiree

Police are hunting a man who fatally stabbed a retiree in Kilsyth yesterday.

73-year-old Antonio ‘Tony’ Salaris (pictured above) was seen lying on the ground while an unknown man attacked him near his Browning Street property just before 9am.

During the altercation, Tony was stabbed fatally, and his body was found outside a neighbouring property.

The unknown man fled the scene and neighbours called police.

Tony was alone at home prior to the attack, and there is no indication the offender was known to the victim.

Detective Inspector Tim Day said police don’t know what prompted the attack.

“At this stage we don’t know why Tony has been killed and we are working to piece together what has happened in the lead up to him being stabbed,” he said.

“This is a quiet residential area, so if anyone has seen anything usual then we’d like to hear from you. This could be a person or vehicle that is not usually in the street.”

The Homicide Squad are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has further information.

They would also like to speak to residents of Browning Street and neighbouring streets.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au